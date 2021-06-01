Max Sirena e Gilberto Nobili, al Salone Nautico di Venezia, raccontano la sfida di Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli nell’ultima edizione dell’America’s Cup

Salone Nautico di Venezia Max sirena, Gilberto Nobili, Tommaso Chieffi, Antonio Vettese Prada Cup Salone Nautico di Venezia Max sirena, Gilberto Nobili, Tommaso Chieffi, Antonio Vettese Prada Cup

Un talk per parlare di America’s Cup con i suoi protagonisti

Si è svolto nel pomeriggio del 29 maggio, nello storico Arsenale Area Scali – Sommergibile di Venezia, il talk show “Luna Rossa e il Moro di Venezia, le grandi avventure italiane in Coppa America”. L’incontro, inserito nella programmazione di eventi del Salone Nautico di Venezia, ha visto protagonisti Max Sirena, Skipper e Team Director, e Gilberto Nobili, Operations Manager e membro del sailing team a bordo dell’AC75, che hanno raccontato l’ultima sfida del team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli nella 36^ America’s Cup presented by PRADA. A loro si è unito Tommaso Chieffi, uno dei più noti velisti italiani, con quattro edizioni di America’s Cup disputate nella sua lunga carriera. Il talk è stato condotto dal giornalista Antonio Vettese.

Nel corso dell’evento è stata esposta per la prima volta in Italia la PRADA Cup, il trofeo conquistato ad Auckland dal team italiano, vincitore delle Challenger Selection Series, ovvero le regate di selezione disputate dai team sfidanti. Con la vittoria della PRADA Cup Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ha avuto accesso al Match Finale della 36^ America’s Cup e ha sfidato i neozelandesi, detentori della Auld Mug, che sono riusciti a difendere il trofeo in 10 combattutissime regate, con un punteggio di 7-3.

Guarda il video su: https://bit.ly/34sKZOL

EN

Max Sirena and Gilberto Nobili at the Venice Boat show to share the story of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli challenge for the America’s Cup

An America’s Cup talk with the leading actors of the game

“Luna Rossa and Il Moro di Venezia, the great Italian adventures in the America’s Cup”. This was the title of the talk held yesterday afternoon, May 29th , in Venice’s historic Arsenale Area Scali – Sommergibile.

Team leaders Max Sirena, Skipper and Team Director, and Gilberto Nobili, Operations Manager and sailing team member onboard AC75, were invited to participate in the Venice Boat Show program to share the story of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s most recent challenge for the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA. Sharing the stage with them was Tommaso Chieffi, one of Italy’s well-known sailors, whose extensive career includes the participation in four editions of the America’s Cup, was. Host of the talk was journalist Antonio Vettese.

Max and Gilberto described their past experiences in the America’s Cup circuit, with particular focus on the latest edition that featured a completely new generation of boats, the AC75 flying monohulls. The 36th America’s Cup resulted in a showcase for an unparalleled show of match racing, thanks to the extraordinary balance between cutting-edge technology and the human factor on board.

In October, the Italian team will resume its activities at the Cagliari base, while waiting for the decisions of the New Zealanders, defenders of the Cup, and INEOS Team UK, the new Challenger of Record.

The PRADA Cup was on public display for the first time. This trophy was won by the Italians in Auckland after a hard-fought series of regattas dedicated to the challengers. By winning the PRADA Cup, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli earned the right to race against the New Zealand team, defender of the “Auld Mug”, who, after ten exciting races, managed to defend the prestigious trophy, with a 7-3 score.

Watch the video on: https://bit.ly/34sKZOL