Swan Sardinia Challenge: gli equipaggi sono impazienti di riprendere la sfida

-35 Swan one-design sono già registrati per la regata dal 22 al 26 Giugno

-La flotta più numerosa fino a oggi comprende ClubSwan 36, 42 e 50, oltre agli Swan 45

-Lo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda organizzerà spettacolari regate nello splendido scenario di Porto Cervo

-Gli equipaggi si sfidano per la gloria e i punti della The Nations League

Fervono i preparativi per accogliere 35 Swan one-design alla seconda regata della stagione nella splendida cornice di Porto Cervo. La Swan Sardinia Challenge conterà iscritti in tutte le quattro classi one-design Swan per regate ancora più competitive dal 22 al 26 giugno.

Questo evento segna il vero lancio delle regate per la totalità dei modelli one-design Swan – un evento che suscita l’interesse tanto degli appassionati delle competizioni quanto degli stessi equipaggi. Organizzato dallo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, questo evento si svolge secondo i rigorosi standard Covid per garantire la sicurezza di equipaggi, armatori e personale.

“È sempre una grande emozione per noi essere qui a Porto Cervo. La collaborazione con lo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda si è rafforzata negli anni, sin dagli inizi con Nautor’s Swan”, dichiara Giovanni Pomati, CEO Nautor Group. “Durante il Sardinia Challenge assisteremo a un bello spettacolo che mostrerà l’animo racing del brand: 4 classi, 35 yacht, 12 nazioni complessive e armatori al timone che vivono l’esperienza di far parte di una grande famiglia in uno dei luoghi più suggestivi del mondo. È qualcosa di cui siamo davvero orgogliosi”.

Una flotta incredibilmente numerosa

A guidare la flotta è la classe ClubSwan 50, che in Sardegna schiererà 13 barche. Si tratta di una line-up quasi identica a quella che ha regatato nel primo appuntamento in Toscana, dove la competizione per il primo posto si è concluso con un emozionante duello tra Cuordileone di Leonardo Ferragamo e Hatari di Marcus Brennecke. Un punteggio ravvicinato anche al di là dei primi due posti significa che la competizione è apertissima, con tutte le barche in lizza per un podio.

Saranno cinque gli Swan 45 alla partenza, tra cui il campione del mondo dello scorso anno, Motions di Lennard van Overen. A sfidarlo ci sarà il campione del mondo 2019 e recente podio agli Europei ORC, Klaus Diederichs su Fever.

Un’impressionante flotta di sei ClubSwan 42 si è già registrata per le regate di Porto Cervo. Impossibile non citare l’armatrice-timoniera rumena Natalia Brailoiu, che fa parte del crescente numero di armatrici femminili del circuito Swan one-design.

Cresce anche la flotta CS36, con l’ingresso di Michael Illbruck, Commodoro YCCS. e la sua Pinta. Diventano così 11 i ClubSwan 36 e le barche hanno dimostrato, ottenendo tutte almeno un podio nella tappa toscana, di poter aspirare alla vittoria. Vitamina di Andrea Lacorte e G-Spot di Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio continueranno la loro battaglia per il primo posto.

Dopo il successo dello Swan Tuscany Challenge il mese scorso, gli equipaggi si stanno preparando per affrontare i probabili forti venti di Maestrale al largo di Porto Cervo. La tattica e una perfetta gestione della barca saranno più importanti che mai nel corso delle 11 regate previste, che seguiranno un percorso a bastone. La competizione si preannuncia intensa, sullo sfondo della Costa Smeralda, rinomata come uno dei più bei campi di regata d’Europa, con buoni venti, acque protette e paesaggi mozzafiato.

Eppure, è lo spirito di gruppo che meglio caratterizza queste flotte. La partecipazione di molti dei migliori velisti del mondo rende le regate dure e combattute in mare. Ma l’atmosfera a terra è conviviale, con amicizie riaccese e molte opportunità per godersi la località dopo ogni giornata di regate. Un relax facilitato dal fatto di sapere che il nuovo team ClubSwan Racing è sul luogo per supportare armatori ed equipaggi con servizi che vanno da problematiche tecniche e logistiche alla gestione professionale della regata.

Ultimo ma non ultimo, dopo il suo debutto avvenuto a Scarlino il mese scorso, a Porto Cervo si potrà ammirare Swan Shadow, il primo modello a motore firmato Nautor’s Swan. Non solo, Swan Shadow svolgerà anche il ruolo di hospitality VIP boat durante le regate. Una volta a terra, Nautor’s Swan ha predisposto un’accogliente e confortevole lounge dalla quale sarà possibile apprezzare un altro dei capolavori del cantiere, l’elegante Swan 98 in approdo nelle acqua della Costa Smeralda.

Cresce l’entusiasmo intorno alla classifica della The Nations League

Oltre a lottare per la vittoria di tappa nelle classi Swan 45, ClubSwan 36, 42 e 50, gli armatori e gli equipaggi terranno d’occhio la classifica generale della The Nations League, che premierà, al termine della stagione, le tre nazioni di maggior successo. Il culmine di questa competizione unica è l’attesissimo The Nations Trophy, che si svolge ogni due anni. In questa stagione si svolgerà a Palma di Maiorca dal 14 al 18 settembre.

Dopo il primo evento, l’Italia guida la classifica, seguita dalla Germania. Il punteggio viene conteggiato su base nazionale dopo ogni regata, in cui i team principali delle tre migliori nazioni riceveranno uno speciale riconoscimento. Punti bonus sono in palio per chi vince la stessa regata del Nations Trophy, aggiungendosi al punteggio di fine stagione che determinerà le nazioni più vincenti del circuito.

“La Nations League è nata con l’obiettivo di rilanciare il concetto di competizione in mare tra nazioni diverse, culminando nell’evento biennale finale, The Nations Trophy,” spiega Enrico Chieffi, Vice-Presidente Nautor Group. “Per questo non vediamo l’ora di iniziare il Sardinia Challenge e di gareggiare ad armi pari in mare non solo per la vittoria di un singolo equipaggio, ma anche per guadagnare punti e portare alla vittoria la propria nazione. Questo ulteriore aspetto ha un fascino particolare ed enfatizza i veri valori e le capacità dei partecipanti”.

EN

Crews look forward to stepping up the competition in the Swan Sardinia Challenge

-35 Swan one-design yachts registered to race from 22-26 June

-Biggest fleet to date includes ClubSwan 36, 42 and 50, plus Swan 45

-Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to organize dramatic sailing against a dazzling backdrop in Porto Cervo

-Crews compete for individual glory and points in The Nations League

Preparations are under way to welcome 35 Swan one-design yachts to the season’s second major regatta in the splendid surroundings of Porto Cervo. The Swan Sardinia Challenge will see entries in all four Swan one-design classes take to the water for more closely competitive racing from 22-26 June.

This event marks the real launch of racing for the full spectrum of current Swan one designs – an event that is exciting as much interest with race fans as it is with the crews themselves. Organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, the event is taking place under strictly defined Covid standards to ensure the safety of crews, owners and staff.

“Being here in Porto Cervo is always a great emotion for us. The cooperation with the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has become stronger and stronger over the years, since the very beginning for Nautor’s Swan,” says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “During the Sardinia Challenge we will witness a beautiful display of the brand’s racing soul: 4 classes, 35 yachts, 12 Nations overall and owner at the helm enjoying the experience of being part of a big family in one of the most appealing venues around the world. It’s something we are very proud of.”

Impressively large fleet

Leading the fleet is the ClubSwan 50, which will field 13 boats in Sardinia. It is an almost identical line-up to the one that competed at the first regatta in Tuscany, where competition for top spot boiled down a dramatic duel between Leonardo Ferragamo’s Cuordileone and Marcus Brennecke’s Hatari. Tight scoring outside the top two means that the competition is wide open, with all the yachts in contention for a podium place.

Five Swan 45s will start, including last year’s world champion, Lennard van Overen’s Motions. He will be battling it out with the 2019 world champion and podium finisher at the recent ORC Europeans, Klaus Diederichs in Fever.

An impressive fleet of six ClubSwan 42s has registered to race in Porto Cervo. Among the notable entries is the Romanian owner-helmsperson Natalia Brailoiu, who is one of the growing number of female owners on the Swan one-design circuit.

The fleet of foil-assisted CS36s is joined by an enterprising German charter entry, YCCS Commodore Michael Illbruck in Pinta. It brings the class to 11 yachts and, with every CS36 in the Tuscany races achieving at least one podium finish, all the boats are in with a chance. Andrea Lacorte’s Vitamina and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s G-Spot will continue their tussle for top spot.

After the success of last month’s Swan Tuscany Challenge, teams are gearing up for the likelihood of stronger Mistral winds off Porto Cervo. Tactics and error-free boat handling will be more important than ever over the course of the 11 planned races, which will follow a windward-leeward course. The competition is guaranteed to be intense against the backdrop of the Costa Smeralda, renowned as one of Europe’s finest sailing grounds, with good winds, protected waters and dazzling scenery.

And yet it is the Corinthian spirit which best characterises these fleets. An impressive roll-call of the world’s best sailors make for hard, dedicated racing on the water. But the atmosphere ashore is warm and convivial, with friendships rekindled and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the venue after each day’s racing. Of course, it helps everyone to relax knowing that Swan’s new ClubSwan Racing outfit is there to support owners and crews with requests from technical services and logistics to professional race management.

Last but not least, following its debut in Scarlino last month, in Porto Cervo it will be possible to admire Swan Shadow, the first motorboat model by Nautor’s Swan. Not only, Swan Shadow will also play the role of hospitality VIP boat during the regattas. Once ashore, Nautor’s Swan has set up a welcoming and comfortable lounge area from where it will be possible to appreciate another of the shipyard’s masterpieces, the elegant Swan 98 landing in the Costa Smeralda’s waters.

Excitement builds around The Nations League rankings

Besides striving for individual glory in the Swan 45, ClubSwan 36, 42 and 50 classes, owners and their teams will have an eye on the overall rankings for The Nations League, which will see the three most successful countries honoured at the end of the season. The climax of this unique competition among nations is hotly anticipated in The Nations Trophy, which takes place every two years. This year it is being held in Palma de Mallorca from 14-18 September.

After the first event, Italy heads the leaderboard, followed by Germany. Scoring is totted up on a national basis after each regatta, where the leading teams representing the top three nations are awarded a special prize. There are bonus points for winning the Nations Trophy regatta itself, feeding into a final end-of-season score which will determine the most successful nations from the Nations League circuit.

“The Nations Leagues were born with the aim of relaunching the concept of competition at sea between different nations, culminating in the final bi-annual event, The Nations Trophy,” explains Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice-President. “In the light of this, we really look forward to starting the Sardinia Challenge and watching the confrontation at sea on equal terms not only for the teams’ own glory but also to gain points and bring victory for their own nation. This extra dimension has a particular charm and emphasises the real values ​​and skills of the participants.”

