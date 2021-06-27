Regate stupende ed eleganza a terra per i 34 equipaggi alla Swan Sardinia Challenge

-Il maestrale e le condizioni mutevoli impegnano a fondo la flotta di 34 one-design Swan

-Hatari vince nella classe ClubSwan 50; Ulika tra gli Swan 45; Nadir tra i ClubSwan 42 e G-Spot tra i ClubSwan 36

-Porto Cervo fa da splendida cornice a un elegante programma ospitato dallo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda

-La Russia è la nazione vincitrice, seguita da Italia e Germania

Il Nord Sardegna e le acque turchesi della Costa Smeralda hanno mantenuto la promessa di regalare condizioni di navigazione perfette per la flotta ClubSwan riunita per la Swan Sardinia Challenge. In tre giorni di intense regate monotipo, due giorni di perfetto vento di maestrale hanno obbligato le 34 barche ad affrontare intense sfide, mettendole alla prova fino a 25 nodi. È stato possibile completare solo sette delle undici prove, ma queste condizioni impegnative erano proprio ciò che gli equipaggi speravano per questa regata, che si è svolta dal 22 al 26 giugno.

“Come sempre, Porto Cervo ha offerto diverse regate emozionanti alla flotta di one-design Swan,” afferma Federico Michetti, responsabile della attività sportive Swan tramite il ClubSwan Racing. “I venti più forti che hanno reso famoso questo campo di regata si sono dimostrati un test impegnativo per gli armatori e gli equipaggi, che sono stati all’altezza della sfida. È merito del livello di questi velisti se le barche hanno dato vita a regate così serrate”.

La regata è stata divisa in quattro classi, ognuna delle quali è stata teatro di un’intensa competizione. Tra i ClubSwan 50, Hatari di Marcus Brennecke ha lottato duramente con Sparti di Dmitry Rybolovlev e Andrey Konogorov e con Cuordileone di Leonardo Ferragamo. Dopo sette prove, solo quattro punti separavano le barche tedesca e russa, con Brennecke che si è imposto alla fine con tre vittorie e due secondi posti. Cuordileone ha ottenuto il terzo posto.

Nella classe Swan 45, dove si sono sfidate cinque barche, è stato l’italiano Stefano Masi su Ulika a imporsi in una dura sfida con il campione del mondo in carica Lennard van Oeveren su Motions. I due si sono scambiati i posti sul podio durante l’evento e dopo la prova finale li hanno separati due piccolissimi punti. Il terzo posto tra gli S45 è andato al campione del mondo 2019 Klaus Diederichs su Fever.

Sei barche hanno composto la flotta di ClubSwan 42. Lo spagnolo Pedro Vaquer Comas ha conquistato il primo posto dopo un’impressionante prova, con tre primi e tre secondi posti, e solo un quinto posto ha macchiato il ruolino di marcia di Nadir. Al secondo posto assoluto Luca Formentini su Koyré – Spirit of Nerina, mentre al terzo posto, con due vittorie, si è piazzata la rumena Natalia, timonata da Natalia Brailoiu.

La competizione è stata più agguerrita nella flotta composta dai 10 nuovi ClubSwan 36, con il loro cavallino rovescio e il foil a C. Proprio come nel Tuscany Challenge, G-Spot e Vitamina si sono alternati in vetta durante l’intera regata. Tutto si è deciso nella prova finale, dove Vitamina di Andrea Lacorte è crollata a un insolito quarto posto, mentre G-Spot di Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio ha mantenuto i nervi saldi ed è arrivato primo in condizioni di vento forte. Solo un punto ha separato Vitamina e il terzo classificato Farstar di Lorenzo Mondo, con Fra Martina dei fratelli Pavesio a un passo.

L’ultimo giorno è stato impossibile regatare per mancanza di vento, completando così quattro giorni di condizioni totalmente diverse, che hanno messo a dura prova gli equipaggi. Quello che è certo, in ogni modo, è che i velisti hanno dato vita a una straordinaria serie di regate molto combattute. Lo spettacolo ha raggiunto il suo massimo quando le flotte si incrociavano su bordi diversi, con sullo sfondo lo splendore di questo celebre tratto di costa.

Armatori ed equipaggi hanno inoltre molto apprezzato l’ospitalità dell’YCCS, che ha organizzato lo Swan Sardinia Challenge. Una serie di eventi, attentamente studiati per rispettare le rigorose restrizioni Covid in vigore, hanno dato un caloroso benvenuto e hanno mostrato l’eleganza e lo stile del mondo Swan. I momenti salienti sono stati senza dubbio la cena degli armatori di venerdì, ospitata dall’YCCS, e il cocktail di benvenuto offerto da Banor.

Leonardo Ferragamo, Presidente di Nautor Group, ha reso omaggio agli organizzatori della regata. “Porto Cervo e l’YCCS sono sempre stati, fin dall’inizio, la casa di Nautor, e le vibrazioni positive sono straordinarie”, ha dichiarato. “Questo grazie all’atmosfera speciale e al lavoro instancabili dello Yacht Club Costa Smeralda che ci ha ospitati. È stata la nostra prima Sardinia Challenge e speriamo di tornarci, perché è stato un appuntamento meraviglioso: elegante, energizzante e ricco di divertimento”.

Michael Illbruck, Commodoro dell’YCCS, aggiunge: “Siamo molto felici di aver organizzato la prima edizione della Swan Sardinia Challenge con Nautor’s Swan. Sono stati giorni intensi di regate combattute che dimostrano quanto fosse alto il livello di questo evento. Ero io stesso un concorrente e posso affermare che navigare su Minna nella flotta ClubSwan 36 è stato molto impegnativo; insieme al mio equipaggio abbiamo provato qualcosa di nuovo ogni giorno, cercando di migliorare le nostre prestazioni. È stata una bellissima prima edizione e voglio ringraziare tutti gli armatori e gli equipaggi per essere venuti a Porto Cervo. Voglio anche ringraziare il Comitato di Regata e tutto il nostro staff YCCS per il loro duro lavoro”.

Il punto sul The Nations League

La possibilità di vincere anche per il proprio Paese, grazie alle classifiche del The Nations League, aggiunge pepe alla competizione. I punti vengono assegnati calcolando le posizioni overall dei due migliori team di ogni nazione.

Per quanto riguarda la Swan Sardinia Challenge, la Russia ha vinto con 22 punti, seguita dall’Italia con 20 e la Germania con 16. Se si sommano questi punti a quelli dell’evento toscano, la classifica overall vede l’Italia al primo posto, seguita da Germania e da una Russia in rimonta. In tutto, sono 13 le nazioni rappresentate nel The Nations League – 12 europee e gli Stati Uniti. Poiché i membri di diversi equipaggi provengono da tutto il mondo, questo è stato un evento tanto cosmopolita quanto emozionante.

Mentre l’eccitazione di questi ultimi giorni inizia a diventare un ricordo da raccontare agli amici, tutti gli occhi si spostano sul prossimo evento: la leggendaria Copa del Rey a Palma di Maiorca dall’1 all’8 agosto.

Un ringraziamento speciale ai nostri partner: BMW, Rolex, Ferrari Trento, Banor, North Sails, Quantum Sails, Gottifredi Maffioli, Garmin Marine, Sease, Marevivo, Salvatore Ferragamo

