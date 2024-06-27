SailGP Announces First Ever Fan-vote End-of-Season Awards

New awards will allow fans to weigh in on the most significant moments and stars who shaped Season 4

New York, USA – As the conclusion of SailGP's 13-event Season 4 approaches, the global racing championship has announced the launch of a new, fan-vote end-of-season awards.

For the first time, fans worldwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite athletes, teams and moments from Season 4 across 10 categories, with voting now open at SailGP.com/Awards and global digital channels.

–Voting Opens: June 27, 2024

-Voting Closes: July 5, 2024

-Award Announcements: July 8-13, 2024

Winners will be revealed in the lead-up to the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco (July 13-14), adding to the excitement and anticipation of the season's high-stakes finale, with USD $2M in prize money on the line – the largest in the sport.

Award Categories:

Driver of the Season: Featuring top talent such as league heavyweights Peter Burling (New Zealand) and Tom Slingsby (Australia), as well as young standout Diego Botin (Spain) and others.

Strategist of the Season: Highlighting strategic masterminds and some of the best female athletes at SailGP, including Tash Bryant (Australia), Liv Mackay (New Zealand) Hannah Mills (Great Britain) and others.

Grinder Team of the Season: Celebrating the powerhouse grinders from all ten teams.

Flight Controller of the Season: Acknowledging exceptional controllers like Jason Waterhouse (Australia) and Andy Maloney (New Zealand).

Wing Trimmer of the Season: Recognizing skilful trimmers including Blair Tuke (New Zealand) and Florian Trittel (Spain).

Coach of the Season: Honoring the league's top coaches – the stars behind the scenes – including Ben Durham (Australia) and Philippe Presti (Canada).

Moment of the Season: Reliving dramatic moments such as the United States' stunning capsize in Bermuda and New Zealand's photo finish victory at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas.

Racetrack of the Season: Celebrating all the spectacular venues of Season 4.

Breakthrough Impact League Moment of the Season: Recognizing the best sustainability and inclusivity initiatives from teams, on and off the water.

SailGP F50 Season 4 Dream Team: Comprising the best athletes from each position, as voted by you.

Votes can be cast on SailGP.com/Awards and @sailgp .

Media accreditation for SailGP Season 4 Grand Final is now open – learn more and apply today via the SailGP Media Hub.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Award Categories & Full List of Nominees

Driver of the Season:

Tom Slingsby (AUS)

Phil Robertson (CAN)

Giles Scott (GBR)

Quentin Delapierre (FRA)

Erik Heil (GER)

Peter Burling (NZL)

Nicolai Sehested (DEN)

Diego Botin (ESP)

Sébastien Schneiter (SUI)

Taylor Canfield (USA)

Strategist of the Season:

Tash Bryant (AUS)

Annie Haeger (CAN)

Hannah Mills (GBR)

Manon Audinet (FRA)

Sophie Steinlein (GER)

Liv Mackay (NZL)

Katja Salskov-Iverson (DEN)

Nicole van der Velden (ESP)

Laurane Mettraux (SUI)

Mike Buckley (USA)

Grinder team of the Season:

Australia

Canada

Emirates GBR

France

Germany

New Zealand

ROCKWOOL Denmark

Spain

Switzerland

United States

Flight Controller of the Season:

Jason Waterhouse (AUS)

Billy Gooderham (CAN)

Luke Parkinson (GBR)

Jason Saunders (FRA)

James Wierzbowski (GER)

Andy Maloney (NZL)

Rasmus Køstner (DEN)

Joel Rodríguez (ESP)

Nicolas Rolaz (SUI)

Mac Agnese (USA)

Wing Trimmer of the Season:

Kyle Langford (AUS)

Paul Campbell-James (CAN)

Iain Jensen (GBR)

Kévin Peponnet (FRA)

Stuart Bithell (GER)

Blair Tuke (NZL)

Tom Johnson (DEN)

Florian Trittel (ESP)

Will Ryan (SUI)

Jeremy Wilmot (USA)

Coach of the Season:

Ben Durham (AUS)

Philippe Presti (CAN)

Robert Wilson (GBR)

Thierry Douillard (FRA)

Lennart Briesenick (GER)

Ray Davies (NZL)

Chris Nicholsen (DEN)

Simone Salvà (ESP)

Emmett Lazich (SUI)

Evan Aras (USA)

Moment of the Season:

United States capsize in Bermuda

Australia collide with racecourse mark in Christchurch

New Zealand's F50 wing collapses in Saint-Tropez

Canada collide with Spain in Saint-Tropez

Emirates Great Britain beat Australia to win in Saint-Tropez

New Zealand's photo finish win at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

Racetrack of the Season:

Chicago, USA

Los Angeles, USA

Saint-Tropez, France

Taranto, Italy

Andalucía-Cádiz, Spain

Dubai, UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sydney, Australia

Christchurch, New Zealand

Bermuda

Halifax, Canada

New York, USA

San Francisco, USA

Breakthrough Impact League Moment of the Season:

SUI OneSport inclusive regatta in Cadiz (Accelerating Inclusion)

SUI Dubai Women's F50 Training

ROCKWOOL DEN unique, SailGP-wide seagrass re-planting mission in Halifax (Carbon Reduction)

AUS reduces single use plastics from emergency on-water repairs (Race to Zero Waste)

EGBR quantifying their carbon savings from solar power using the “cups of tea” metric.

SUI trialling their boat cleaning water filter and recycling program in Geneva.

NZL helped to regenerate the Port Hills around Lyttelton Harbour with native trees

SailGP F50 Season 4 Dream Team

Fans can pick their favourite athletes from Season 4