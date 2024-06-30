Popovici and Iffl and return to winning waysin Red Bull Cliff Diving Polignano a Mare

Romania's Constantin Popovici scored a remarkable comeback victory atthe third stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano aMare, Italy, while Rhiannan Iffl and of Australia also made it a return towinning ways in the women's competition.

Popovici, who suff ered a serious-looking knee injury at the previous stop inBoston just three weeks ago, displayed almost mystical powers of recoveryto fend off the strong challenge of this year's surprise World Series leader,American James Lichtenstein, with just 0.25 points ultimately separatingthe two rivals in a thrilling conclusion. The men's podium was completed byMexico's Jonathan Paredes, who fi nished in the top three for the fi rst time infi ve years.

In the women's competition, it was seven-time champion Iffl and whomaintained her invincible record at the home of European cliff diving; theAustralian returning to the top of the podium once again following her fi rst-place fi nish in Boston. American Kaylea Arnett, meanwhile, proved that apodium on her recent debut was no fl uke as she took the runner-up spot forthe second stop in a row. Canada's Molly Carlson fi nished third to keep thepressure on Iffl and in the overall standings.

WOMEN – Results & Standings

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2024, Stop 3: Polignano a Mare, ITA, 30June 2024

Results Polignano a Mare

1- Rhiannan Iffl and AUS – 367.20pts.

2- Kaylea Arnett (W) USA – 332.55

3- Molly Carlson CAN – 327.10

4- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 291.25

5- Ginni Van Katwijk (W) NED – 290.30

6- Simone Leathead CAN – 279.90

7- Elisa Cosetti (W) ITA – 276.60

8- Maria Paula Quintero COL – 270.60

9- Meili Carpenter USA – 256.20

10- Eleanor Smart USA – 211.70

11- Madeleine Bayon (W) FRA – 205.35

12- Yana Nestsiarava (W) IAT – 41.60

Standings (after 3 of 8 events)

1- Rhiannan Iffl and AUS – 57pts.

2- Molly Carlson CAN – 46

3- Kaylea Arnett (W) USA – 33

4- Simone Leathead CAN – 29

5- Meili Carpenter USA – 20

6- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 19

7- Maria Paula Quintero COL – 18

8- Elisa Cosetti (W) ITA – 16

9- Ginni Van Katwijk (W) NED – 15

10- Eleanor Smart USA – 9

11- Aimee Harrison (W) CAN – 6

12- Anna Bader (W) GER – 5

12- Madeleine Bayon (W) FRA – 5

14- Yana Nestsiarava (W) ITA – 4

14- Paty Valente (W) BRA – 4

16- Morgane Herculano (W) SUI – 2

MEN – Results & Standings

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2024, Stop 3: Polignano a Mare, ITA, 30June 2024

Results Polignano a Mare

1- Constantin Popovici ROU – 418.65pts.

2- James Lichtenstein USA – 418.40

3- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 387.85

4- Aidan Heslop GBR – 385.15

5- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 378.30

6- Andrea Barnaba (W) ITA – 364.80

7- Yolotl Marinez (W) MEX – 354.90

8- Sergio Guzman (W) MEX – 352.80

9- Oleksiy Prygorov UKR – 352.50

10- Miguel Garcia (W) COL – 322.50

11- Nikita Fedotov IAT – 198.00

12- Davide Baraldi (W) ITA – 65.70

Standings (after 3 of 8 events)

1- James Lichtenstein USA – 46pts.

2- Constantin Popovici ROU – 42

3- Aidan Heslop GBR – 37

4- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 28

5- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 22

6- Oleksiy Prygorov UKR – 16

6- Yolotl Marinez (W) MEX – 16

8- Miguel Garcia (W) COL – 15

8- Nikita Fedotov IAT – 15

10- Catalin Preda ROU – 14

11- David Colturi (W) USA – 11

12- Andrea Barnaba (W) ITA – 8

13- Sergio Guzman (W) MEX – 7

14- Braden Rumpit (W) NZL – 6

15- Matt Cooper (W) USA – 4

16- Davide Baraldi (W) ITA – 1

Kaylea Arnett, Rhiannan Iffland, Molly Carlson

(L-R) Kaylea Arnett of the USA celebrates with Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Molly Carlson of Canada during the final competition day of the third stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on June 30, 2024.

James Lichtenstein, Constantin Popovici, Jonathan Paredes

(L-R) James Lichtenstein of the USA celebrates with Constantin Popovici of Romania and Jonathan Paredes of Mexico during the final competition day of the third stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on June 30, 2024