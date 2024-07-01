Plucky Popovici and invincible Iffl andcelebrate Red Bull Cliff Diving victory in Italy

Romania's Constantin Popovici scored a remarkable comeback victory atthe third stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy, while Rhiannan Iffl and of Australia also made it back-to-backwins in front of 40,000 spectators at the home of European cliff diving.

Popovici, who suff ered a serious-looking knee injury at the previous stop inBoston just three weeks ago, got off to a slow start on the Adriatic coastbefore displaying almost mystical powers of recovery to fend off the strongchallenge of this year's surprise World Series leader, American JamesLichtenstein. with just 0.25 points ultimately separating the two rivals in athrilling conclusion.

“What can I say, I'm happy to be back. I'm happy to be healthy, I'm happythat I recovered from my two fractures because I had two fractures on myknee and I'm happy I delivered the great performance today”, said thedefending champion, whose stunning Back 4 Somersaults 3 Twists Pikefrom the 27m platform in the fi nal round catapulted him to victory. “It'sreally important because in Boston I lost a lot of points and they weregetting ahead of me. But today I catch up. Second place was good forJames, and he's still there in the lead, but I'm planning to catch up soon.”

Popovici now trails the super-consistent Lichtenstein by four points in theoverall standings, and the 29-year-old American is relishing the battlesahead: “My two goals this season are to be healthy and be consistent. Sofar, I'm doing both. Hopefully it stays that way. It's a tight race with all theguys, but it's defi nitely a race that anyone can win this year.”

Great Britain's Aidan Heslop sits fi ve points further back on the leaderboardfollowing his fourth-place fi nish in Italy.

The men's podium was completed by Mexico's Jonathan Paredes, whofi nished in the top three for the fi rst time in fi ve years, while an eye-catching performance from 20-year-old Andrea Barnaba saw him take an impressive sixth place on home soil. The Italian wildcard also earnedhimself a bonus World Series point for the best dive of the competition – asecond-round Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Pike – which drew a 10 fromhead judge Anke Piper.

In the women's competition, it was seven-time champion Iffl and whoextended her winning streak at this cliff diving mecca; the Australiantopping the podium once again after returning to winning ways in Boston.Even by her trailblazing standards, eight wins in the last eight competitionsin this spot is a stunning record that can't be matched by any diver in anylocation.

“That's the eighth win here and I must have a connection with Polignano aMare. Maybe it's the ice cream,” joked Iffl and following her victory. “I justlove coming back simply because of the energy of the crowd, it reallycontributes to the energy that you put into the dives. I think it's going to bean exciting fight for the title this year. The pressure is going to push me anddrive me and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.”

American Kaylea Arnett, meanwhile, proved that a podium on her recentdebut was no fl uke as she took the runner-up spot for the second stop in arow, thanks in no small part to a majestic second-round Forward 3Somersaults ½ Twist Pike from the 21m platform, a dive which also earnedher an extra World Series point. The 31-year-old has now received an inviteto all remaining stops this season and looks certain to play a major part inwhat could be a thrilling title fi ght. She currently sits in third place in theoverall standings while Canada's Molly Carlson, the winner at the seasonopener in Athens, took third place to keep the heat on Iffl and in the overallstandings.

With one dive directly off a private balcony and three from the constructedplatforms across three days of competition, sun-drenched Polignano a Mareonce again tested the skills and versatility of the world's best cliff divers.Next up, they'll have three weeks to rest and recover before facing analtogether diff erent challenge as the season approaches its mid-way pointon the rough Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland.

Results Red Bull Cliff Diving Polignano a Mare

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffl and AUS – 367.20pts.

2- Kaylea Arnett (W) USA – 332.55

3- Molly Carlson CAN – 327.10

4- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 291.25

5- Ginni Van Katwijk (W) NED – 290.30

6- Simone Leathead CAN – 279.90

7- Elisa Cosetti (W) ITA – 276.60

8- Maria Paula Quintero COL – 270.60

9- Meili Carpenter USA – 256.20

10- Eleanor Smart USA – 211.70

11- Madeleine Bayon (W) FRA – 205.35

12- Yana Nestsiarava (W) IAT – 41.60

MEN

1- Constantin Popovici ROU – 418.65pts.

2- James Lichtenstein USA – 418.40

3- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 387.85

4- Aidan Heslop GBR – 385.15

5- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 378.30

6- Andrea Barnaba (W) ITA – 364.80

7- Yolotl Marinez (W) MEX – 354.90

8- Sergio Guzman (W) MEX – 352.80

9- Oleksiy Prygorov UKR – 352.50

10- Miguel Garcia (W) COL – 322.50

11- Nikita Fedotov IAT – 198.00

12- Davide Baraldi (W) ITA – 65.70

Standings (after 3 of 8 stops)

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffl and AUS – 57pts.

2- Molly Carlson CAN – 46

3- Kaylea Arnett (W) USA – 33

4- Simone Leathead CAN – 29

5- Meili Carpenter USA – 20

MEN

1- James Lichtenstein USA – 46pts.

2- Constantin Popovici ROU – 42

3- Aidan Heslop GBR – 37

4- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 28

5- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 22