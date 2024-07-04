New Heroes Are Hanging Loose in Gizzeria

In the recent years, the age of the kiteboarding scene's protagonists has been decreasing, giving us almost identical podiums in the youth and senior's events. With the Olympics less than a month away, all of last year's podium are training in Marseille. Max Mader of Singapore, Riccardo Pianosi from Italy and Qibin Huang from China, although they are still eligible, will not be here to defend their medals.

And while they are preparing to make history at the first ever appearence of kiteboarding in the Olympic Games, there's space for new heroes to emerge.

Lucas Fonseca from Brazil was 4th last year, but in the meantime, Swiss Gian Stragioti was by far the best at the recent senior's worlds, while team mate Karl Maeder on a good day can win races. Will we see Max Maeder's younger brother rise to the top? The British have come to Gizzeria with one of the biggest teams, with Sam Dickinson and Matia Maini among many new faces and then there's Germany's Jan Voester and Vojtec Koska from the Czech Republic, while Thailand's Joseph Jonathan Weston, who is going to the Olympics, appeared to be in good form duting the practice race.

If for some it's about winning, some others want to see how they'll manage. 12-year-old Jean Paul Liechti Villegas from Colombia fresh from winning the A's YouthFoil U15 last week is looking forward to go really fast. Many of the A's YouthFoil competitors are taking part in a Formula Kite competition for the first time, but there are some completely new faces, like Anastasios Garipis from Greece. The ILCA 4 European champion has been a keen recreational kiteboarder and has now made the switch to the fastest of all Olympic sports.

It's a different story with the girls. Defending world champion Lysa Caval form France is here and is determined to keep her title. Silver medalist Magda Woyciechowska from Poland will do her best to improve the color of her medal this year, while her compatriot, and youth world champion 2022 Nina Arciz hopes to claim back the title she lost last year.

They will have to fend off serious challengers: A pool of British and French sailors are poised to give them a run for their money, while Olympic sailors and World Sailing Youth Worlds medalists Derin Atakan from Turkey and Catalina Turienzo from Argentina are determined to show what they can achieve, ahead of the big show later this month.

Which of the 78 participants from 20 nations across 5 continents will make it to the podium? Follow @kiteclasses to find out who will be the winners!.

Text Credits & Photo Credits: IKA Media / Marina Psychogyiou