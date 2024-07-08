Formula Kite Youth Worlds 2024: Turienzo and Stragiotti conquer the [Youth] World!

Argentine teenager Catalina Turienzo and defending Youth World Champion Lysa Caval from France were already in the finals, counting two and one points/wins respectively, waiting for their opponents to come through.

Turkish Olympian Derin Atakan won her semi-final relatively easily and got her ticket to the 4-rider final. In the other semi-final, Magdalena Woyciechowska from Poland showed great form winning twice and getting her ticket too. Once in the finals though, Turienzo didn't leave any space to her competition, leading the only race she needed to sail on the last day from start to finish and sealed the deal convincingly bringing joy to the Argentine fans on the beach.

In the men's final, Switzerland's Gian Andrea Stragiotti and Brazilian Lucas Fonseca were joined by Germany's Jan Voester and Czech Vojtech Koska who swept through their respective semi-finals. Voester won the first two races, bringing him on equal points/wins with Stragiotti.

On the third race Voester crashed and was left behind. Fonseca was initially leading but Stragiotti managed to pass him and finish first. There was a brief uncertainly about the win, as Fonseca protested about an incident with Stragiotti, but the protest was invalid and the win was confirmed, giving Stragiotti his first major title in the Formula Kite Class. Voester's wins were rewarded with the silver medal, while Fonseca had to settle with bronze.

The under-19 riders are now off to Lake Garda and the World Sailing Youth Worlds, before the Paris 2024 Olympic debut of kiteboarding.

RESULTS MEN

1.Gian Stragiotti SUI

2.Jan Voester GER

3.Lucas Fonseca BRA

RESULTS WOMEN

1.Catalina Turienzo ARG

2.Lysa Caval FRA

3.Derin Atakan TUR

Text Credits: IKA Media

Photo Credits: IKA Media / Robert Hajduk

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports / IKA Media