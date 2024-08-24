LOUIS VUITTON 37th AMERICA’S CUP OFFICIAL FREE-TO-ENTER RACE VILLAGE AND FANZONES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Thursday August 22 saw racing at the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta get underway and Barcelona come alive as the FREE-TO-ENTER Official Race Village and Fanzones officially opened. Downtown Barcelona has become very much be the place to be with the super-fast AC75 yachts competing head-to-head for the first time in a regatta series.

Excitement has been building amongst the teams for some time, all eager to test themselves against the opposition after three years of designing, testing, training and development.

The on-water action promises to be outstanding with many predicting that this will be the closest America's Cup in living history and shoreside, spectators can catch the action live and on replay at the outstanding free to enter Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Race Village and Fanzones that have sprung up all around the Port Vell, La Barceloneta and out by Bogatell Beach.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup is aiming to be the most accessible of events and the Official Race Village along the Moll de La Fusta – which opens at midday each day – is the beating heart of the event's hospitality offerings.

The Race Village and Fan Zones are free-to-enter, although there will be crowd-control measures in place at peak times, the Official Race Village covers some 25,000 square metres capable of holding up to 9,000 spectators at capacity.

Five super-large jumbo screens relay the on-water racing action and a selection of sailors who have competed that day will come to the main stage after racing between 1800 – 1900 to appear on stage and talk through what happened on the water that day from their perspective – the ultimate chance to get up close and personal with the sailing superstars of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup.

There are activations aplenty with event sponsors on site at the Race Village and Fanzones including Capgemini with a real AC40 Simulator and photobooth where people can take a picture and keep a memory from their visit.

Acciona is featuring a virtual reality headset which will take users through an experience on an America's Cup Hydrogen boat, as well as explain the story of what Acciona Energía does and how their values align with those of the America's Cup around sustainability and a cleaner future.

Yanmar will have a photocall with Yanmar's iconic mascots Yanbo & Marbo, plus a Japanese Sake tasting of an exclusive bottle that has been created just for this edition of the America's Cup.

Coca-Cola have installed interactive games around various Coca-Cola brands such as Fanta, Monster and Fuze tea, and are also highlighting to guests their sustainability measures and their project Mares Circulares. Inside the stand is a drinks bar open to everyone.

Explora meanwhile, is taking visitors through a sneak-peak of the luxury experiences offered on an Explora Journey's ship, following always their motto ‘Sail Unique', plus a replica of their boat inside the stand.

Estrella Damm is featuring a two-story structure with the biggest drinks bar in the Race Village on the ground level and a lounge area upstairs only for Damm guests, overlooking the main stage area.

Agbar is giving an explanation into clean water and the measures they are taking to ensure conservation and protection of Barcelona's water sources, whilst Cupra is showcasing two Cupra car models and a giant screen where fans can follow the racing.

Their stand also contains a cyclor simulator where the public can measure the Watts that they create over a period of 30 seconds versus what a real AC75 cyclor achieves. There is also be the opportunity to customise Cupra x AC37 merchandise and the chance to buy Cupra x AC37 Club Merchandise.

The UniCredit activation features a 360-degree camera where fans can take photographs and videos as the camera turns around them. It also features information about the UniCredit Youth America's Cup and the AC40s.

Official timekeeper Omega has a timeline of Omega's history with Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup as well as eight different clocks around the Race Village.

Isdin have two carts that will be positioned at both entrances of the Race Village to apply all-important sunscreen to fans.

Louis Vuitton, sponsor of the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta, Louis Vuitton Cup, and the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup, have set up a kiosk where they will sell Barcelona City Guides as well as other books and guides produced by Louis Vuitton.

Up to four beverage stations, selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, will be on site throughout from opening at midday through to close-down at 2200 or 2300 depending on the time of the week (with later opening at weekends on race days).

These bars, specially designed for the occasion, will offer Coca-Cola products and its wide variety of soft drinks, Estrella Damm beer with a selection of its specialties, wines and sparkling wine from Juvé & Camps and sparkling Corpinnat wines from Recaredo.

Gastronomy and beverages will be provided by a revolving number of vendors with eight different offerings during the week and up to twelve different operators providing a wide selection of local, regional, national and international cuisine during the weekend.

The Official Race Village and Fanzones aim to cater for all tastes with everything from renowned chefs such as Nandu Jubany, Jordi Esteve (Nectari) and Albert Raurich (Dos Pebrots), and award-winning restaurants such as La Mundana, Per Feina or Babula.

Also included are local projects that stand out for their balance between tradition and modernity such as Los Tortíllez, Rooster & Bubbles or Bar Pimentel. There are also culinary offerings born in the city that, based on a more informal comfort food concept, have managed to attract the general public – such as VICIO, Can Pizza, Kao Street, Fat Barbies, Tope By Hoxton, Rollo's or Trikini. There are also initiatives that offer an ecological and healthy menu such as Enlagloria, Funky Bakers or Manioca Gluten Free.

The local street food scene is also represented with such well-known names as Corazón De Agave, Àcid Bar, La Pulponeta, Deligotessen or Fileteando. In addition, confectionery and ice cream specialists such as Pastisseria Hofmann, DelaCrem, Sant Croi or Guapaletas will provide outstanding dessert options.

Furthermore, there is plenty to see around the Official Race Village with some ten exhibitors showcasing their products, an official store where you can buy a wide selection of team and event merchandise and mementos, plus a fascinating learning corner that explains the America's Cup, its history and unique place as the oldest international sports trophy in the world.

One of the most exciting activities is the incorporation of a Grilling Zone in the Official Race Village on the Moll de la Fusta. A local project that seeks excellence in slow cooking, the Grilling Zone offers a menu that changes according to the market throughout the competition with fresh produce on offer, grilled on the spot by BAKKIU masters.

There will be fresh fish and seafood from the Fishermen's Association of Barcelona, ​​a collaboration that unites the world of sailing with the genuine flavours of fishing in Barcelona, ​​promoting culture and respect for the marine environment and the maritime tradition of the city. Furthermore, there will be options of dishes featuring meat and vegetables that will be supplied by the Mercat de la Barceloneta with the aim of promoting local trade.

Also located in the Official Race Village, is an area dedicated to oysters from the hand of Amélie, a French oyster ‘maison' that is based on the ‘savoir-faire' of the best artisans who raise and select exceptional oysters praised by the premier chefs and the most discerning, exquisite palates.

Over the weekend of August 24-25 visitors to the Official Race Village can dance the evening away with special sets from local DJ's through to 2300, but remember not to miss the official Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta prize-giving that will be held on the main stage between 1830 and 1930 on Sunday August 25.

In addition to the Official Race Village, the organisers of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup have installed Official Fanzones at Plaça del Mar and Bogatell. These allow a direct view of the race area and on-water action with giant screens that go live when the Race Village stage show starts and allows spectators to view all the action once the race day begins.

The fabulous Fanzones are also free entry and opening times for exhibits, food and entertainment vary from the Official Race Village with the Plaça del Mar and Bogatell Fanzones operating from midday to 2000.

A very special ‘After Race Bogatell' has also been created to offer a fun and festive post-racing meeting point that will attract attendees to the area during the weekends of the competition. A programme will showcase the wide variety of the DJ scene in Barcelona with a rotation of artists of complementary styles performing.

Spectators might also want to check out the Port Olímpic viewing area, which overlooks the UniCredit Youth and Puig Women's team's bases and is located at the northern end of the race area, with a great view of the start and the racing action around the turning marks at that end.

The Fanzone at Plaça del Mar totals some 4,000 square metres with a capacity of 3,000 whilst at Bogatell, the area is slightly smaller with some 3,000 square metres overall and a capacity of 2,000 spectators.

Both Fanzones have a total of three exhibitors and a merchandise store, complemented by three to four food corners that will change every week, plus two beverage counters selling both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. The history and rules of the America's Cup is also visually displayed in dedicated areas at these venues.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup is bursting into life in beautiful Barcelona as the centrepiece of a stunning summer of sailing from the Port Vell. All eyes of the sailing world, and an expected global audience of some 1.5 billion will be focused on the stunning waters off La Barceloneta. Come and enjoy the Louis Vuitton 37thAmerica's Cup – it promises to be the greatest show on earth.