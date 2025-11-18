SailGP introduces first Athlete Transfer framework to support next wave of competition

New Athlete Transfer system unveiled ahead of 2026 Season, with a wave of team changes already in play.

Marking a milestone in the professional evolution of the sport with athletes now benefitting from long-term contracts.

SailGP has announced the introduction of its first Athlete Transfer framework, set to take effect ahead of the global racing championship’s 2026 Season.

As a result of the fierce competition between teams for the services of top athletes in the sport, the system is designed to professionalize and formalize the registration, transfer and loan processes for athletes competing across the global racing championship. The news marks a step change in supporting fair competition amongst teams, the development of athlete pathways and facilitating greater transparency within the league.

HOW IT WORKS

-Registration: Only registered athletes may compete, with the registration and transfer window remaining open throughout the season;

-Transfers: Permanent moves require agreement from both teams and the athlete and are registered with SailGP;

-Loans: Teams can only have two loan athletes in the roster at any one time;

-Emergency rules: Emergency registrations or loans may occur during event windows only for medical/compassionate reasons when no replacement is available;

-Approval & fees: All transfers and loans require a disclosed fee agreed between teams and League.

Endorsed by the competing SailGP teams ahead of its release, the system provides a clear structure for how athletes enter and move within the Rolex SailGP Championship. Teams can manage their rosters efficiently from one season to the next, while permanent transfers and temporary loans will now be subject to review, requiring agreement from both teams and the athlete involved.

Unlike the rigid player transfer systems seen in other major leagues, SailGP’s new policy favors flexibility and fairness over complexity. The structure introduces a level of professionalism and clarity that is uncommon in sailing, reflecting SailGP’s intent to modernize athlete movement while preserving the collaborative spirit of the sport’s international format.

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director, SailGP, said: “We’re excited to put in play the new system, which mirrors the professionalism seen in other world-class sports leagues, creating excitement and intrigue for fans, while retaining the simplicity required for a growing Championship. Multimillion-dollar transfers or buyouts could be a distinct possibility in future SailGP seasons, with 2026 transactions – confirmed and speculated – outpacing those previously confirmed in 2025.”

“The framework will give teams clearer boundaries and creates an incentive for teams to develop and retain their young talent to perform at the top level,” he continued. “The value in athlete contracts is growing so we wanted to put guide rails in place to protect both athletes and teams. Formalizing this process will transform the sport of sailing for years to come.”

The initial athlete registration window for the 2026 Season is set to close seven days ahead of the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix (January 17-18, 2026) – and a wave of exciting team changes is already underway.

Among the first moves, SailGP veteran and free agent Nathan Outteridge has been named driver of the Artemis SailGP Team, joined by grinder Julius Hallstrom, who makes the switch from ROCKWOOL Denmark. And this is just the beginning — with several more high-profile appointments and transfers set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months, fans can expect a dynamic reshaping of the league’s competitive landscape.