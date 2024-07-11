Palermo to Host the XCAT World Championship: Grand Prix of Palermo

The picturesque city of Palermo is set to become the focal point of high-speed water sports action as it hosts the XCAT World Championship: Grand Prix of Palermo. This thrilling event will take place at the Molo Trapezoidale from July 18 to July 21, 2024.

The Grand Prix of Palermo promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, featuring the world's top powerboat teams as they compete in one of the most challenging and prestigious events on the XCAT World Championship calendar. The unique setting of Palermo's Molo Trapezoidale offers an ideal vantage point for fans to witness the breath taking speed and agility of these powerful catamarans as they navigate the waters at speeds exceeding 200 kph.

“We are thrilled to bring the XCAT World Championship to Palermo,” said Alfredo Amato, President of OPTA. “The Grand Prix of Palermo is a highlight of our season, and we are excited to showcase the incredible talent and skill of our competitors in such a stunning location.”

This event marks the first race in Europe following the Grand Prix of Fujairah held in the United Arab Emirates. Currently leading the world championship standings is the Emirati crew of Victory Team. However, European teams are poised to challenge their dominance, with reigning world champions Team GB at the forefront.

Hosting the XCAT World Championship for the first time, Palermo is set to be transformed by this extraordinary event, which will immerse the city in the excitement of the world's most important powerboat racing competition.

The four-day event will kick off on July 18 with practice sessions and qualifying rounds, giving teams the chance to fine-tune their strategies and equipment. The main races will take place on July 20 and 21, promising high-octane action and intense competition as teams vie for the coveted title.

In addition to the racing excitement, the event will feature a variety of entertainment and activities for spectators of all ages. Fans can enjoy live music, food stalls offering local and international cuisine, and family-friendly attractions, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Local authorities and event organizers have worked diligently to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, with comprehensive measures in place to provide a secure environment.

The XCAT World Championship is the premier powerboat racing series in the world, attracting top teams and drivers from across the globe. Known for its thrilling high-speed races and competitive spirit, the championship features a series of races held in some of the most iconic locations worldwide.

Text and Photo Credits: UIM XCat World Championship