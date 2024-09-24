XCAT Grand Prix of Basilicata 2024: Thrills on the Water Return to Porto degli Argonauti

The breathtaking spectacle of high-speed powerboat racing returns to Basilicata as the XCAT World Championship makes its highly anticipated stop at Porto degli Argonauti in Marina di Pisticci, province of Matera, from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29, 2024. This marks the third round of the championship and the last stop in Europe before the competition moves to Asia.

The XCAT series, known as the premier global powerboat racing competition, features the fastest and most advanced catamarans in the world, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h on water. Fans and spectators are set for a thrilling weekend as elite teams from around the globe go head-to-head in this electrifying race.

For the second consecutive year, Basilicata proudly hosts this prestigious event, reaffirming its place on the global stage of powerboat racing. Last year’s overwhelming success, both in terms of competition and public turnout, has heightened excitement for the return of the XCAT Grand Prix to Marina di Pisticci in 2024. Porto degli Argonauti, with its picturesque setting and optimal race conditions, has once again proven to be an ideal location for hosting such high-caliber international races.

The event will officially begin on Thursday, September 26, with Race 1 scheduled for 5:00 PM (GMT+2), setting the stage for an exhilarating weekend of competition. Race 2, the event’s finale, will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 4:00 PM (GMT+2). Another highlight of the weekend will be the XCAT Kilo Run on Saturday afternoon, a fan-favorite event where teams push their boats to the absolute limit in a straight-line speed challenge.

As the championship standings stand, the Swedish team Swecat currently leads the pack with 96 points, following a strong performance at the previous Grand Prix in Palermo. Close behind them is the Italian team HPI Racing, while the Emirati Victory Team holds third position. With the standings still wide open, the competition is expected to be fierce as the world’s top boats battle it out on the waters of Porto degli Argonauti.

The Basilicata XCAT Grand Prix promises to deliver heart-pounding action, as these high- performance catamarans push the limits of speed and precision, ensuring an unforgettable experience for racing fans and newcomers alike.

The races will be streamed live on YouTube. Link: https://www.youtube.com/@XCATWorldChampionship/streams

Text and Photo Credits: UIM XCat World Championship 2024