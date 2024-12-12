The Grand Finale: Dubai Hosts the Decisive Round of the 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship

Get ready for the ultimate showdown! The 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship reaches its thrilling climax in Dubai from 13 to 15 December, where the best powerboat teams will battle for the most coveted title.

After an unforgettable season of heart-stopping races and fierce rivalries, the championship comes down to this—Dubai, the jewel of the Middle East, where champions are crowned and legends are made.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with only 1 point separating the top two teams. The HPI Fujairah Racing Team and Swecat Racing are neck and neck, ready to leave it all on the water. Can the Victory Team reclaim glory on their home turf, or will another team steal the show?

Dubai’s spectacular coastline and glittering skyline provide the perfect backdrop for this adrenaline-filled event. Fans will witness breathtaking speed, precision, and teamwork as the world’s fastest powerboats race for ultimate glory.

The final round promises three days of non-stop excitement:

Practice Sessions: Teams fine-tuning their strategy and performance. Pole Position Race: A battle for prime starting positions. The Grand Finale Race: The championship-deciding race that will crown the 2024 UIM XCAT World Champion.

But the action doesn’t stop on the water!

Whether in Dubai or cheering from home, don’t miss a moment. Watch the races live on our official YouTube channel, and follow us on social media for real-time updates, results, and exclusive behind-the- scenes content.

The battle lines are drawn, and the countdown to glory begins now. Who will rise as the 2024 UIM XCAT World Champion? Be there to witness history in the making from 13 to 15 December in Dubai—where the world’s best come to prove their greatness.

Text and Photo Credits: UIM XCat World Championship 2024