XCAT World Championship Final in Dubai – Day 1

The highly anticipated final stage of the 2024 XCAT World Championship began today in Dubai, delivering thrilling action both on and off the water. From an intense Pole Position session to a dramatic Race 1, the competition has set the stage for an epic conclusion to the season.

The day started with the battle for the best starting positions, and Team GB showcased its strengths. 1st Place: Team GB – 2nd Place: Swecat – 3rd Place: Victory Team.

Team GB’s incredible performance in the Pole Position session gave them the prime spot to lead the field into Race 1.

The first race of the weekend was filled with adrenaline and drama. The HPI Fujairah Racing Team, driven by the Italian brothers Giuseppe and Rosario Schiano, claimed a critical victory, reinforcing their strong position in the championship standings. In 2nd Place, boat no. 8, Team GB, and at 3rd Place, Boat no. 3, Faz Marine.

Boats 96 and 8 locked horns in a fierce fight for the lead. Despite Team GB’s strong start, Boat 96 edged ahead in the final laps to secure a well-earned win.

Technical issues plagued several teams: Boat no. 22 retired due to engine troubles shortly after the start, Boat no. 17 exited during the fourth lap, and Boat 7 dropped out after completing 70% of the race.

Penalties: A penalty affected Team GB’s final result, yet they still managed to finish second, showcasing determination and skill.

The championship remains incredibly tight, with just 18 points separating the HPI Fujairah Racing Team and Swecat Racing. HPI Fujairah Racing Team’s victory in Race 1 bolsters their title hopes, but Swecat Racing, led by Groth and Johansen, is ready to fight back in Sunday’s Race 2.

While the top two teams battle for the crown, the Victory Team and other Italian competitors, such as Alfredo Amato’s Città di Palermo, focus on securing strong finishes in the final standings.

Special Highlights

The Italian influence shone brightly today, not just on the water but also in the stands. Marco Bonanomi, Italian GT champion and LeMans driver, cheered on the Schiano brothers after their earlier collaboration at the Rally of Monza, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

With Race 1 complete and the Pole Position setting the stage, the 2024 XCAT World Championship is heading toward its thrilling conclusion. Will the HPI Fujairah Racing Team hold their lead, or will Swecat rise to the occasion?

Race 1 Results

Text Credits: XCAT

Photo Credits: XCAT

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports