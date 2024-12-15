XCAT World Championship Final in Dubai – Day 2 Brings Speed and Spectacle

The second day of the Dubai GP delivered thrilling competition and high-octane action. Teams faced an intense schedule, with the Official Practice, the battle for Pole Position, and the spectacular Speed Cat Run taking centre stage.

Pole Position:

After a gripping session, the starting grid for tomorrow’s decisive race has been determined. The top three fastest teams are:

Team GB (#8)

Victory Team (#7)

Faz Marine (#3)

Speed Cat Run:

In the afternoon, the adrenaline hit new heights during the Speed Cat Run, an elimination speed challenge that crowned the following champions:

Victory Team (#7)

222 Offshore (#10)

Faz Marine (#3)

All eyes now turn to tomorrow’s grand finale, where the stakes couldn’t be higher. The race will determine the World Champion, and the competition is set to be fierce. With speed, precision, and strategy playing a pivotal role, the teams will leave nothing on the table in their quest for glory.

Don’t miss the action as the best in the world fight for the ultimate prize – the XCAT World Championship title!

Whether in Dubai or cheering from home, don’t miss a moment. Watch the races live on our official YouTube channel, and follow us on social media for real-time updates, results, and exclusive behind-the- scenes content.

All races will be streamed live on YouTube.

Sunday 15-Dec

RACE 2 START – 14:30 (GMT +4)

After Finish – Race 2 & Pole Position (Q2) & Speed Cat Run Prize Giving

Text Credits: XCAT

Photo Credits: XCAT

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports