A Spectacular Finale – The XCAT World Champion Crowned at the Dubai GP

The curtain fell on the 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship with an electrifying final at the Dubai GP.

The official practice sessions and the decisive Race 2 brought intense competition, spectacular moments, and, most importantly, the crowning of this year’s world champions.

In Race 2, the podium saw Boat No. 8, Team GB, claim victory as the first-place finishers. They were followed by Boat No. 2, Swecat, in second place, and Boat No. 7, Victory Team, in third.

The race, held in challenging conditions due to rough seas and strong winds, tested the skill and resilience of all participants. The rough waves added a dynamic edge to the competition, thrilling the spectators with dramatic jumps and high-speed battles.

Boats No. 8 and No. 2 engaged in a gripping duel for the lead. The Victory Team, Boat No. 7, eventually faced engine troubles that forced them to concede their position. Meanwhile, Team 3 could not complete the race.

HPI Fujairah Racing Team’s consistent performances throughout the season, paired with a calculated strategy in today’s race, secured their victory. Despite difficult sea conditions and tactical challenges, the Schiano family maintained their focus, ensuring Italy’s tricolor flag proudly flew atop the championship standings. With this triumph, the team celebrated the culmination of months of hard work and determination. It reflected on a season that will be remembered for its fierce competition, innovation, and camaraderie.

This is the final overall ranking of the 2024 UIM XCat World Championship.

