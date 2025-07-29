Powerboat World Championships return to Arendal for Europe’s Largest Marine Motorsport Festival

Arendal, Norway – The stage is set for one of the biggest weekends in global powerboat racing as Arendal Water Festival returns from July 31 to August 2, drawing an estimated 50,000 spectators to the scenic southern Norwegian town. Recognized as Europe’s largest powerboat festival, the event is an electrifying celebration of speed, skill, and competition on water.

This year’s edition is headlined by four world championship titles and one national crown up for grabs, including:

World Championship in SPEED CAT

World Championship in 3J Junior

World Championship in 3C

Thundercat Norwegian Championship

With the world’s best racers converging on Arendal, spectators can expect fierce competition, high-performance vessels, and unforgettable racing action. From the high-octane thrill of the SPEED CATs to the technical mastery of the 3J and 3C classes, this festival represents the pinnacle of international marine motorsport.

The action-packed weekend culminates with the World Championship finals and awards ceremony on August 2, where new champions will be crowned and history will be made on the waters of Arendal.



Text Credits: Arendal Water Festival

Photo Credits: Arendal Water Festival