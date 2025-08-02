Thrilling Start to World Championship at Arendal Water Festival

Spectacular Racing, Youth Talented drivers, and Family Fun Light Up Opening Day

The 2025 World Championship kicked off in dramatic fashion at the Arendal Water Festival, treating thousands of spectators to a spectacular display of high-octane racing and festival excitement.

From the very first heat, the water came alive with tight battles, lead changes, and intense rivalries. The top international teams didn’t disappoint, with multiple boats fighting neck-and-neck and constantly swapping positions—keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The opening day proved just how competitive this year’s championship is shaping up to be.

“It was a war out there,” said one competitor. “You couldn’t relax for a second—one mistake and you dropped three positions.”

Not to be overshadowed, the smaller classes and youth divisions added their own spark to the festival. The up-and-coming talent delivered fast, fearless racing, showing that the future of the sport is in good hands. Their energy and enthusiasm brought an extra buzz to the waterfront.

Beyond the water, Arendal came alive with family-friendly activities and a festival atmosphere that truly had something for everyone. From food stalls and live music to hands-on experiences and games for kids, the town embraced the event spirit with open arms.

“This is what summer in Arendal is all about—community, competition, and celebration,” said a festival organizer. “And this is just day one!”

The action continues today with more heats, cultural events, and evening entertainment scheduled. If the first day was any indication, fans can expect even more adrenaline and atmosphere in the days to come.

Text Credits: Arendal Water Festival

Photo Credits: Helge N. Olsen & Elisabeth Edsberg

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports