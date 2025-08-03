World Champions Crowned at Thrilling Conclusion of Arendal Water Festival

TEAM BLU BANCA Holds the Crown as D-20 Reigns Supreme Again

After a weekend of intense competition, high-speed drama, and an electric festival atmosphere, the 2025 World Championship at the Arendal Water Festival has come to a spectacular close. And once again, the reigning champions have proven why they wear the crown.

TEAM BLU BANCA (D-20), featuring the elite duo Serafino Barlesi and Joakim Kumlin, secured their spot at the top of the podium, successfully defending their World Championship title with a dominant performance across all heats.

“The competition was fierce, but we kept our focus and pushed through,” said Barlesi. “Arendal delivered the perfect stage for a championship—we’re proud to take the title home again.”

Challenging them right to the end, TEAM CRB OFFSHORE (D-96) with Pinelli François and Jan Trygve Braaten claimed a strong second place after consistently tight racing and strategic skill on the water.

Taking third place, TEAM JOHNSSON (D-101), powered by Marcus Johnsson and Jussi Myllymäki, thrilled fans with their aggressive pace and determination throughout the weekend.

Final Standings – 2025 World Championship:

D-20 – TEAM BLU BANCA: Serafino Barlesi / Joakim Kumlin

D-96 – TEAM CRB OFFSHORE: Pinelli François / Jan Trygve Braaten

D-101 – TEAM JOHNSSON: Marcus Johnsson / Jussi Myllymäki

Beyond the podium, this year’s event showcased not only elite-level racing but also unforgettable moments across all classes. The youth divisions and smaller boats brought raw passion and tight action, reinforcing the sport’s bright future.

Off the water, Arendal’s waterfront transformed into a festival village filled with food, music, family-friendly entertainment, and a vibrant community spirit that brought locals and visitors together.

“This year’s Arendal Water Festival was everything we dreamed of and more,” said event director Nicolay Rylander. “We saw world-class competition, rising stars, and thousands of smiles onshore. We’re proud to have hosted such a memorable championship.”

As the boats are packed away and the waterfront calms, one thing is clear: the heart of offshore racing beat strong in Arendal—and the countdown to next year has already begun.

Text Credits: Arendal Water Festival

Photo Credits: Helge N. Olsen & Elisabeth Edsberg

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports