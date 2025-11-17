The UIM XCAT World Championship arrives in Kuwait for the first time

Kuwait City, 20–22 November 2025 — In collaboration with the Kuwait Sea Sport Club, the UIM XCAT World Championship — the undisputed pinnacle of international powerboat racing — will be hosted in Kuwait for the very first time. This marks a historic milestone for both the nation and the global world of powerboating.

Renowned as the top-tier championship in offshore powerboat racing, the UIM XCAT World Championship unites the fastest boats, the best pilots, and the most advanced technology ever seen on water. With catamarans exceeding 200 km/h, precision engineering, and breathtaking competition, the event represents the ultimate expression of speed, power, and teamwork.

“Hosting the world’s most prestigious and demanding powerboat championship in Kuwait is an immense honor,” said Khaled Mohamed Alfoudari, General Secretary of the Kuwait Sea Sport Club. “We wanted to start at the very top — by bringing the championship that defines the global standard of excellence in our sport.”

Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), said: “We are thrilled to bring the UIM XCAT World Championship to Kuwait — a nation that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in powerboating. This milestone marks Kuwait’s debut on the global stage and underscores its emergence as a leading hub for elite marine sports in the region.”

This landmark collaboration between the Kuwait Sea Sport Club and the UIM (Union Internationale Motonautique) demonstrates Kuwait’s ambition to establish itself as a global destination for elite marine sports, combining world-class competition with its deep maritime heritage and growing commitment to sporting and tourism excellence.

The Kuwait Grand Prix – UIM XCAT World Championship will be one of the most anticipated rounds of the 2025 season, where the world’s leading teams and pilots will battle at full speed for victory, points, and pride on the international stage.

Kuwait Sea Sport Club

Established in 1978, the Kuwait Sea Sport Club is the official organization dedicated to promoting and developing water sports in Kuwait.

Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM)

Founded in 1922 and based in Monaco, the UIM is the world governing body for powerboating, recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Text Credits: XCAT

Photo Credits: XCAT