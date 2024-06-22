MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2024: THE FLOWERS STAGE ENDED TODAY

THE TEAMS AWARDS CEREMONY IN SANREMO

The FLOWERS STAGE closed with the awards ceremony in the evocative setting of the city of Sanremo.

The victory in the Figaro 3 category was won by the team of the “Guardia di Finanza” followed by the “Aeronautica Militare” team, while the third step of the podium went to the Deas team.

For the Wingfoil class, the winner once again is the “Guardia di Finanza”, preceding the team of the Navy and the Rorc 2 team which won third position.

For Waszp, the victory went to the team of the Navy, in second place the team of the Guardia di Finanza and the team of the Italian Yacht Club finished in third place.

They were intense days, characterized by rain and unstable winds which made the regatta field very challenging but which gave emotions and satisfaction both to the athletes and to the large audience that populated the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour Village.

Now we head towards La Maddalena for the third stage, that of Gallura.



Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports