The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024 Arrives in La Maddalena

The Tour of Italy Sailing To Promote The Marina Militare Brand And The Beauty Of The Country

Come And Visit Us From 23 To 26 June At The Regata Village In Piazza Umberto I

La Maddalena– The boats competing in the fourth edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will arrive in La Maddalena on 24 of June.

The crews will sail along the route towards the “Gallura Stage” where they will arrive on June 24th and will land at the Punta Chiara quay.

The crews of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will compete in the second stage, for the Waszp, Wingfoil and Offshore categories.

Alongside the regatta, the traveling village open to the public will welcome all sailing enthusiasts, tour athletes, professionals and citizens who will be able to discover the world of this fourth edition of the tour: stands, food trucks, meeting areas where follow the regattas and fully experience the passion for the sea, sailing and the beauty of the country.

In particular, on 24 June, two important events: at 5pm the re-enactment of the historic football match of 1943 and at 7pm the presentation of the book “Diario di Bordo 2023” which recounts the past edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour through images suggestive, travel stories and testimonials from the participants.

The Regatta Village is also a place full of opportunities to develop synergies between all participants and effectively promote sport, culture, science, technology, solidarity and respect for the environment. Also in La Maddalena is The Custodians Plastic Race project, to protect the sea and the territory by ridding it of plastic.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

June 23rd at 6.00 pm: Opening of the Regatta Village

June 24th at 11.00: Cleaning day – The Plastic Race

June 24th at 5pm: Beach Soccer

June 24th at 7.00 pm: Presentation of the MMNRT book “Diario di Bordo 2023”

June 24th at 9.00pm: Screening of the Euro 2024 match Croatia – Italy followed by DJ Set

June 25th 10.00am: WASP-WING races

June 25th at 6.00 pm awards ceremony at the regatta village

June 25th at 8.00pm Food Space – Promotion of local Italian fish – followed by Live Music Band

INSIGHTS

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is an event that embodies the varied “sporting” souls of sailing. In fact, the event combines the charm of offshore regattas, held by the fleet of ten Beneteau Figaro 3s along the routes connecting the various stage venues, to the dynamic competitive spirit of the tests on the buoys, where the class specialists will be the protagonists Wingfoil and WASZP, latest generation single foiling one design.

The Tour, which bears the name of the Navy and which the Armed Forces actively supports in the construction phases, is organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. in collaboration with SSi Sports & Events, and with the support of ENIT – National Tourism Agency – and the Italian Sailing Federation.

As part of this 4th edition, in addition to the territories that host the stages, a significant role is reserved for the Lighthouses. This year too, the boats will sail along the routes outlined by the presence of these highly evocative works whose valorisation is conducted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. since 2015. Twelve fascinating properties, immersed in highly fascinating contexts included in the Valore Paese Italia – Fari project, the plan to enhance public real estate assets promoted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and State Property Agency.

The valorisation of lighthouses in a dual key represents a true rebirth of evocative places, once the heritage of a few but finally a collective heritage.

The Tour is positioned, in terms of level of interest, among the top three sailing competitions known in Italy.

The Tour of Italy sailing is an event that encompasses institutional, social, environmental values, brands and athletes and was created to promote the Valore Paese Italia project, of which it is an integral part. The 2024 edition will also be dedicated to technology, ecology and sustainable mobility and will be open to young people and non-professional sailors; will involve institutions, partners, investors, and representatives of the world of tourism, communication and of entrepreneurship together in a community that shares the same values.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports