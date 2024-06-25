Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: Team DEAS First In La Maddalena

Italian Navy, Municipality of La Maddalena and Difesa Servizi SpA together for the valorization of the state-owned areas of the island.

La Maddalena– Along the route of the “Gallura Stage” the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024 arrived in La Maddalena.

The DEAS team was the first to cross the finish line followed by the team of Sanremo Yacht Club and the team of Guardia di Finanza, in an exciting race. Due to the weather conditions, fourth place went to the team of the Air Force while the team of the Navy was fifth. Closing the order of arrival of this third stage in the Figarò 3 class are the Acone Associati team, the RORC1 team, the RORC2 team, the Yacht Club Italiano team and the Città di Genova team.

Today the WASZP and Wingfoil categories will reanimate the waters of the Sardinian island.

Important event took place yesterday where, in the presence of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Admiral of the Squad Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, the managing director of Difesa Servizi SpA, Dr. Luca Andreolia and of the Mayor of La Maddalena, Fabio Lai, a letter of intent was signed which recognizes the potential advantage deriving from the valorisation of certain dual-use areas with sporting and social purposes.

These areas, defined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 14 March, concern the sports facilities of the Faravelli area and the pitch of the Military oratory.

By signing the letter, the Navy, Difesa Servizi SpA and the Municipality of La Maddalena intended to confirm their intention to maintain a close collaborative relationship for the valorisation of some military sites located on the island.

