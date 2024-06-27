Majestic Antiparos Hosted the Cyclades Cup

The unique Cyclades Cup took place from June 14th to 16th, 2024, on the stunning island of Antiparos, Greece. This eagerly awaited event, organized in partnership with the Yacht Club of Greece, is an officially sanctioned event of the Super Yacht Racing Association. ICARUS Sports was present to capture the excitement and share the beauty of this unique sailing event.

The Cyclades Cup is more than just a racing weekend for superyachts; it is a gathering that fosters camaraderie among owners, guests, captains, and crew, celebrating the spirit of sailing on one of the world's most breathtaking and uncharted racecourses. ICARUS Sports proudly supported this year's event, covering both the social activities preceding the race and the thrilling racing action.

Zack Paschalidis, Business Development Manager at ICARUS Sports, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be part of this unique sailing event. Antiparos, a small Greek island synonymous with relaxation, hosted an exhilarating sailing race. This marks our collaboration with the Cyclades Cup, and we are confident that our partnership will continue to grow.”

Text Credits: ICARUS Sports

Photo Credits: Cyclades Cup 2024 / Kurt Arigo