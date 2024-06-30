The Undersecretary Of State For Defense, Senator Isabella Rauti In Gaeta For The Awards Of The Griffon Stage

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024

GAETA – The “Grifone Stage” enhanced today by the visit of Senator Isabella Rauti, Undersecretary of State for Defence.

Accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, Team Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, Major General Mariano La Malfa and by the CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA Dr. Luca Andreoli, Senator Rauti met the teams of national and international sailors who participated in the Giro dell'Italia sailing and visited the Regatta Village, the result of the synergy between Difesa Servizi SpA and MASAF, with the collaboration of the Navy and ENIT – National Agency of Tourism.

“The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour has become over the years an itinerant sailing competition of the highest level, bearer of a message that interweaves institutional values with sporting, cultural and environmental ones, a model of “country system” that the Ministry of Defense promotes on the entire national territory” declared the Undersecretary while meeting the athletes and the civil and military personnel present at the stands of the Regatta Village.

“The Tour represents a unique opportunity not only for the eternal charm of sailing but to develop synergies between institutional and private bodies and promote knowledge of the infinite riches of the Italian coasts and our local identities” added the Senator at the end of his visit.

Figaro3 teams have been awarded: third place for Italian Air force team, second place for Guardia di Finanza team and the first position was for Deas team.

Tomorrow last Race for WASZP and Wingfoil to define who will be the winner of this Grifone stage.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports