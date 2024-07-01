700 SAILORS READY TO RACE IN THE 5TH EDITION OF THE MIRPURI FOUNDATION SALING TROPHY

-PORTUGAL'S MOST ANTICIPATED REGATTA OF THE YEAR WILL TAKE PLACE THIS WEEKEND IN CASCAIS.

Lisbon– The annual Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy event is set to get underway this weekend from 5 to 7 July in Cascais, Portugal.

The regatta, which was established by the Mirpuri Foundation in 2020 to create awareness and raise funds for marine conservation, will see the fifth edition start with cannon fire from onboard a Portuguese Navy Ship, at midday on Saturday, July 6th.

An impressive entry list across seven classes (NHC, ORC, SNIPE, SB20, FINN, J70 and OPTIMIST), including high-end VO65 and Wally100 race boats, will compete in the two-day regatta and promises to bring spectacular racing to the bay of Cascais.

The Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, organised by the Mirpuri Foundation and the Clube Naval de Cascais, and together with the City of Cascais, will play host to sailors and guests from across the world. Building on last editions' strong participation, 700 sailors from 9 to 80 years old, and from more than ten nations have registered for the event, from countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland and Hong Kong. It's Portugal's biggest regatta in number of sailors.

One of the highlights for fans will be watching the winners of The Ocean Race Europe, the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, racing out on the water. The Cascais-based professional team will be competing on board their VO65 boat Racing for the Planet, skippered by the Olympic Bernardo Freitas. Joining Freitas on board will be 9 of the world's elite offshore sailors including Willy Altadill, Carlos Robles, Nicholas Heiner, Lucas Chapman and Moritz Spitzauer.

“We are delighted to be hosting the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy in Cascais for the fifth consecutive year. This event not only enriches the local sporting calendar but also highlights Cascais' role as one of the destinations of choice for national and international sailing events.”, said Carlos Carreiras, Mayor of Cascais. “We are committed to providing a memorable experience for all participants and spectators while promoting the core values of sustainability and sporting excellence that the Mirpuri Foundation represents so well.”

Presidente of Clube Naval de Cascais, Francisco Brito e Abreu: “The Mirpuri Foundation SailingTrophy became a landmark for our sailing community. With 170 boats registered across seven classes, this two-day event not only showcases the competitive spirit but also highlights our dedication to promoting sailing as a sport for all ages and skill levels. We are thrilled to witness such an impressive turnout and look forward to an exciting and successful event.”

Paulo Mirpuri, Founder of the Mirpuri Foundation added: “We're really looking forward to racing in Cascais again. The regatta has become a highlight of the annual sailing calendar and I can't wait to welcome all the competitors for our celebration of sailing.”

The racing continues Sunday, July 7th, and culminates with the regatta's prize-giving event which is the highlight of the weekend. The impressive Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy will be awarded to the line honours winner, which will be defended by the VO65 Racing for the Planet, who won the trophy in 2023.

For the 4th time, the prestigious Mirpuri Foundation Ocean Award will be presented, to recognise excellence in the scientific community and reward a project designed to positively impact ocean health. The Mirpuri Foundation Ocean Award 2024 will be attributed to an initiative led by IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), that combines marine conservation with circular economy principles.

In addition to the grant provided by IUCN, the winner project will receive a 10,000-Euro prize from the Mirpuri Foundation, double the amount awarded in previous years, and will be revealed by the IUCN Director General, Dr Grethel Aguilar, in the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy Awards Ceremony.

The Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy was again in this year recognised by UNESCO as an official Ocean Decade event, in appreciation of its sustainability efforts.

All the entry fees for the sustainability-focused regatta are donated to ocean health projects by title sponsor the Mirpuri Foundation.