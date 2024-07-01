The WASZP and Wingfoil Categories Close the Gaeta Stage

GAETA – The Grifone Stage ended today also for the WASZP and Wingfoil categories. The tests scheduled today did not take place due to lack of wind and therefore the stage ranking was based on the races held yesterday.

The victory in the WASZP category was won by team 01 of the Italian Navy, followed by team 10 of the Italian Yacht Club and team 03 of the “Guardia di Finanza”.

For the Wingfoil, the 03 team of the “Guardia di Finanza”, in the stage dedicated to the Griffon, symbol of the Corps, wins first place while in second place we find the 01 team of the Italian Navy followed by the 05 RORC1 team.

The Figaro 3 cast off their moorings in the morning and are heading towards Catanzaro for the fifth stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024, the Cassiodoro stage.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports