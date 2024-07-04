Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: For Figaro3 Team DEAS Once Again First in Catanzaro

Catanzaro – The long offshore race that led from Gaeta to Catanzaro saw the 09 DEAS team arrive first in the Cassiodoro leg, followed by the 02 team of the Air Force and the 03 team of the Guardia di Finanza. In fourth place was the boat of team 10 of the Italian Yacht Club, fifth was team 01 of the Navy, sixth and seventh place for the teams of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC1 and 2). Eighth position for the 08 team of the Sanremo Yacht Club while the 07 Acone Associati team and the 04 Città di Genova team close the order of arrival.

The first Figaro 3 arrived at the port during the night, welcomed by a crowd who, despite the hour, were there to welcome the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024, showing a lot of enthusiasm for the “Giro dell'Italia” sailing.

After four legs, the Deas team is leading the general ranking, followed by the Guardia di Finanza team and the Air Force team.

Today however, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories did not compete in the scheduled races.

As in every stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, The Custodians Plastic Race took place in the morning with the aim of constantly raising awareness about protection of the sea and the territory by freeing them from plastic.

Tomorrow is the FIV Open Day, and other new and exciting races and events at the Regatta Village. After that, the awards ceremony will take place in the evening.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports