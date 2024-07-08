3 weeks to go: Belgian 2x ILCA6 World Champion aims to improve on her 4th, scored at the Tokyo Games

Emma Plasschaert is a highly accomplished Belgian sailor known for her achievements in the ILCA 6 (formerly known as Laser Radial) class. Born on November 1, 1993, in Ostend, Belgium, she has established herself as one of the top competitors in her field.

In addition to her World Championship victories, Emma competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Despite the disappointment, she continued to perform at a high level, emphasizing her consistent presence in the top ranks of international sailing​.

As she prepares for future competitions, including the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, Emma continues to train intensively, focusing on maintaining her competitive edge and promoting sustainability within her sport​.

Text Credits: Magic Marine

Photo Credits: Sailing Energy

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports