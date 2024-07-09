Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: The Stage of the Land of Eagles Closes in Durres

Durres – With the victory of the 02 team of the Italian Air Force, followed by the 09 Deas team and the 03 team of the Guardia di Finanza, the stage of the Land of Eagles in Durres ended.

The WASZP category also closes, and the victory went to the 01 team of the Italian Navy, in second place the 10 team of the Italian Yacht Club while the 05 Royal Ocean Racing Club 1 team took third place.

For the WINGFOIL category, the 03 team of the Guardia di Finanza won, followed by the 02 team of the Italian Navy and the 07 Acone Associati team.

The offshore stage in Albania, the only international one in the tour, was characterized by a tight fight to win the first position which was only defined at the last mile. Approximately 200 miles were traveled from Catanzaro to reach Durres, with low-intensity wind but a strong sea current, typical of the Adriatic Sea at this time of year.

At the same time, it was a very technical regatta as the route involved going around the heel of Italy and all the pitfalls that itineraries of this kind can entail were present.

Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, President of SSI Sports & Events, a company that collaborates with Difesa Servizi SpA in the organization of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, expressed particular satisfaction with the Durazzo stage. “A fascinating stage, intensely fought, with interesting and particularly difficult strategic aspects to deal with which saw three boats head to head in a match race which demonstrated how racing with one-design boats is truly unique in its kind. In these days in Durres we managed to carry out the entire scheduled regatta program in all categories, supported by ideal weather conditions. The thermal wind of Durres has proven to be particularly suitable for this type of regatta and presents itself as an interesting regatta field for the future”.

Starting from Catanzaro, the Figaro 3 raced for over 55 hours, crossing the wonderful lighthouses of Capo Rizzuto and Punta Alice. They are part of the twelve fascinating properties included in the Valore Paese Italia – Fari project, the plan to enhance public real estate assets promoted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and State Property Agency. A true rebirth of evocative places, once the heritage of a few but finally a collective heritage.

There was a great and warm welcome from both the political authorities and the population who in large numbers visited the Regata village in Durres in recent days. A strong bond between Italy and Albania, both overlooking the Adriatic Sea which acts as a bridge for a continuous exchange in multiple sectors, from sport, to culture, to tourism.

Tomorrow, the Figaro 3 will cast off the moorings and head towards Vieste, the pearl of the Gargano, for the seventh stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024, the Sant'Eufemia Stage.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports