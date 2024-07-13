Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: First Day in Vieste

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour vieste2

Vieste – After the long offshore race that led from Durazzo to Vieste, today was a training day for the Figaro3.

Yesterday WASZP and Wingfoil did not compete due to lack of wind while the Plastic Race took place. in the evening. At the regatta village, the book “Diario di bordo 2023” was presented which, through images and stories, narrates the last edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour
Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports

