Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: The Stage of Sant’Eufemia Closes in Vieste

Vieste– The Sant'Eufemia stage ended in the wonderful and fascinating Vieste where, for the WASZP category, the victory went to the Città di Genova team followed by the team of the Guardia di Finanza, while in third place place team of the Italian Yacht Club.

For the WINGFOIL category, the Guardia di Finanza team won, followed by the Acone Associati team and in third place the Royal Ocean Racing Club 1 team.

Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, President of SSI Sports & Events, a company that collaborates with Difesa Servizi SpA in the organization of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, at the conclusion of the Apulian stage, was keen to underline that “with the Vieste stage the the summer ,the marine weather conditions allowed the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories to compete only on the first day while on the following days the wind was not sufficient for the regattas to take place”.

Starting from Durazzo, the Figaro 3 raced for almost 35 hours, covering almost 100 miles and landed in Vieste led by the Sant'Eufemia Lighthouse which was exceptionally lit up in pink to welcome, for the third consecutive year, the Marina Militare Ribbon Giro Rosa. The lighthouse that stands on the islet that closes Marina Piccola is part of the twelve fascinating properties included in the Valore Paese Italia – Lighthouses project, the plan to enhance public real estate assets promoted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and State Property Agency. A true rebirth of evocative places, once the heritage of a few but finally a collective heritage.

Great and warm welcome from the Municipality and the population of Vieste who in large numbers have visited the Regata village in these days in Marina Piccola and to whom thanks go from the organization of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Tomorrow, the Figaro 3 will set sail and head towards San Benedetto del Tronto for the eighth stage of the tour, the Riviera delle Palme stage.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports