The 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships is coming to Thessaloniki!

Few days are left for the 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships. The upcoming event will take place in the premises of the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki from 21 to 28 of July, gathering the best youth sailing crews from all around Europe to race in the scenic waters of Thermaikos Gulf.

222 boats from 21 different countries will race to claim the Junior European Champion title. Racing starts on July 23 with two races scheduled for each day.

The Opening Ceremony will take place in the Naval Base of Northern Greece on July 22, at 19:00 local time.

Key information

-Championship: 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships.

-Dates: 21 July – 28 July.

-Location: Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece.

-Participants: 176 420 boats, 46 470 boats, 73 coaches, from 21 different countries.

Text Credits: Nautical Club of Thessaloniki / The Sailing Media

Photo Credits: International 420 Class Association / International 470 Class Association