Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: The Riviera Delle Palme Stage Closes in San Benedetto

THE ITALIAN AIR FORCE WINS IN THE FIGARO 3 CLASS

San Benedetto – The Riviera Delle Palme stage ended in the wonderful San Benedetto del Tronto which saw the Italian Air Force Team win the stage victory in the offshore category. Completing the podium were the Sanremo Yacht Club team which came second and the Italian Yacht Club team which won third place.

Unfortunately, the weather and sea conditions were not favorable for the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories which were unable to carry out their regatta programme.

Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, President of SSI Sports & Events, a company that collaborates with Difesa Servizi SpA in the organization of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, at the end of the Marche stage, underlined how “it was a very hard-fought regatta where the first three boats arrived practically together and the victory was decided in the photo finish. The offshore ranking is still open, we are preparing for tomorrow's short leg towards Chioggia which will close the technical regattas of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour and then meeting up in Venice on Saturday for the big final party, the awards ceremony and the San Marco sailing scheduled for Sunday”.

Starting from Vieste, the Figaro 3 raced for almost 35 hours and landed in San Benedetto also crossing the Torre Preposti lighthouse which is part of the twelve fascinating properties included in the Valore Paese Italia – Lighthouses project, the plan for the valorisation of public real estate assets promoted by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and State Property Agency. A true rebirth of evocative places, once the heritage of a few but finally a collective heritage.

Great and warm welcome from the Municipality and the population of San Benedetto who in large numbers have visited the village of Regata in recent days and to whom thanks go from the organization of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Tomorrow, Figaro 3 will set sail and head towards Chioggia for the ninth and final stage of the tour, the “La Divina” stage.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports