2024 Race Week At Newport day 0

The 14th edition of Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex will feature some of the top sailing teams in the United States and from around the world. The Rolex TP52 World Championship, the IC37 National Championship and the J/109 North American Championship are all on the line this week in America's Sailing Capital.

There will also be fierce competition in the Cape 31 class and for boats sailing in the ORC and PHRF rating systems. Sailing will take place on Rhode Island Sound and inside Narragansett Bay through Saturday, July 20, when the regatta will wrap up with a fabulous Rolex Awards Banquet at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court.

Text Credits: New York Yacht Club

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports