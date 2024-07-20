2024 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, Day 3 Highlights

Di
Redazione
-
Race Week At Newport2

Sitting in second place in PHRF 2, after three of four days of racing at Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, is an unlikely suspect, the nearly 100-year-old 12 Meter Onawa, skippered by former New York Yacht Club Commodore Chris Culver.

Sailing against lighter and more nimble competition requires some planning and a good deal of patience, but the payoff, says Culver, is more than worth the extra effort.

Text Credits: New York Yacht Club
Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports

