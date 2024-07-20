2024 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, Day 3 Highlights

Sitting in second place in PHRF 2, after three of four days of racing at Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, is an unlikely suspect, the nearly 100-year-old 12 Meter Onawa, skippered by former New York Yacht Club Commodore Chris Culver.

Sailing against lighter and more nimble competition requires some planning and a good deal of patience, but the payoff, says Culver, is more than worth the extra effort.

Text Credits: New York Yacht Club

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports