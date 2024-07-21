2024 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, Day 4 Highlights

A national or North American championship in sailing is the result of superior talent, hard work, thoughtful preparation and a dose of luck. Among the winners at the 14th edition of Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex were the IC37 National Champions on Kuai and the J/109 North American Champions on Growth Spurt.
We also hear from tactician Andy Horton from Fox, which claimed the ORC Overall Championship and earned a Rolex Submariner Timepiece.
Text Credits: New York Yacht Club
Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports