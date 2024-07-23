Technical route with low winds on the first day of the Rodos Cup

The first day of the 27th Rodos Cup sailing week took place on July 22, as planned, with the race taking place from Kos to Kalymnos.

The weather conditions during the race were challenging, with changes in the winds, making the race extremely technical and demanding, asking the sailors to show their superior skills.

The wind was initially North West around 12 knots and helped the boats to reach Pserimos with relative ease. However, the race then became quite technical because the wind strength decreased significantly. Near Kalymnos, the wind from the south westerly direction increased again, enabling the fleet to complete the race and dock in the hospitable port of Kalymnos.

All participants made every effort, testing the limits, both of themselves and their boats. The competition was intense, with each sailor showing determination and endurance throughout the race.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the first day of the 27th Rodos Cup concluded with exciting and unforgettable experiences for both the public and the sailors.

In the IMS 1 category, the first place went to JULIETTA.

In the IMS 2 category, the first place went to MOUSMOULO.

In the IRC category, the first place went to the boat SINVERGUENZA2.

In the IRC CRUISING category, the first place went to the boat IVANA.

In the CRUISING category, the first place went to the boat PERSEY.

Text Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Photo Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Video Credits: Icarus Sports