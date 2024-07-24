ICARUS Sports Captures the Thrills of the 14th Race Week at Newport, Presented by Rolex

The 14th edition of Race Week at Newport, presented by Rolex, showcased top sailing teams from the United States and around the world. Featuring the Rolex TP52 World Championship, IC37 National Championship, and J/109 North American Championship, the event highlighted sailing excellence in America's Sailing Capital. ICARUS Sports captured every moment on the water, sharing the experience globally.

Anticipation for the race was high, with sailors training intensely for months. This combination of hard work, luck and talent helped the sailors to be crowned champions in the abovementioned races. ICARUS Sports followed each crew, documenting their efforts against the waves, creating highlights available on the “Inside Sailing” series. The team of ICARUS Sports will also cover the upcoming 2024 Resolute Cup and 2024 ORC World Championship for the New York Yacht Club.

Nikos Koutroupis, Business Development Manager at ICARUS Sports, expressed pride in their involvement: “We are very proud to support the sailing discipline. The 2024 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex marks the beginning of our fruitful collaboration with the New York Yacht Club for this year. Sailing fans are eagerly awaiting the 2024 Resolute Cup and 2024 ORC World Championship, for which ICARUS Sports will produce highlights that no one should miss.”

Text & Video Credits: ICARUS Sports