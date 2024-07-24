Route with strong wind fluctuations on the second day of the Rodos Cup

The second day of the 27th Rodos Cup sailing week took place on July 23, as scheduled, with the race taking place from Kalymnos to Tilos.

The race took place with high westerly wind intensities, which fluctuated between twenty and thirty knots. For the first fifteen miles the sailboats were moving sideways and at four Beaufort, while for the rest of the distance they were sailing on the leeward tack.

Due to the strong wind, all the boats managed to dock at the port of Tilos early in the afternoon, with the island's residents warmly welcoming the sailors with treats. At the same time they were given the opportunity to visit and enjoy the beautiful Livadia of Tilos from the very first day.

The 27th Rodos Cup continues, offering unforgettable moments to all participants and giving them the opportunity to discover our beautiful islands.

In the IMS 1 category, the first place went to the boat JULIETTA.

In the IMS 2 category, the first place went to MOUSMOULO.

In the IRC category, the first place went to COURIER DU COEUR.

In the IRC CRUISING category, the first place went to the ENCHANTMENT OF SAKHALIN.

In the CRUISING category, the first place went to the boat PERSEY.

Text Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Photo Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Video Credits: Icarus Sports