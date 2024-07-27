Morning Sailing once again for the fourth day of the 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championship

Strong winds once again appeared in the morning of day four here in Thessaloniki. The 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championship continues in Thessaloniki with a strong breeze treating the sailors on day 4. With gusts up to 23 knots, all three races were completed for the 420 and the 470 fleets. It was a difficult day for some crews, with results shifting once again and familiar faces climbing up the ladder. As some crews stated the key point for this championship will be consistency.

420 Class Standings (Open Category)

Iakovina KERKEZOU & Danae GIANNOULI (Greece) – 26 net points

Lisa VUCETTI & Vittorio BONIFACIO (Italy) – 42 net points

Niclas FLANDORFFER & Frederic FLANDORFFER (France) – 55 net points

420 Open Category Highlights: Experience paid off for the Greek duo of Kerkezou – Giannouli who lead the fleet after the first day of the Final Series. The Greeks with consistent racing managed to overtake Vucetti-Bonifacio who now sit in second place. The performance of the day was done by the French brothers Flandorffer. They managed to score all three races in the top 5 and climb up to a podium position. The top two crews have already a good lead but for third place, the battle is still ON! Two more races are scheduled for today and the first warning signal is at 13:00.

420 Class Standings (U17 Category)

Joe Jones & Hennie Burlton (Great Britain) – 20 net points

Giuseppe BICOCCHI & Gemma GIOVANNELLI (Italy) – 41 net points

Sokratis CHAMARIAS & Iason XYPAS (Greece) – 43 net points

420 U17 Category Highlights: British dominance on the U17 fleet with Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton securing the first two races. But we saw changes in all the Top 3 positions. Bicocchi & Giovannelli sailed their way to second with Chamarias – Xypas following in third. The Under 17 fleet is going to be an exciting battle to watch with less than 10 points separating the second from the seventh. Final series continues with two races scheduled for the fleet. Today's warning signal is planned at 13:50.

470 Class Standings

Roy Levy & Ariel Gal (Israel) – 23 net points

Manon Pennaneac'h & Pierre Williot (France) – 34 net points

Efe TULÇALI & Defne DANIŞMEND – 35 net points

470 Class Highlights: A comeback from the Turks with two bullets and a third marked the 470 Gold fleet. Conditions were favourable for Efe and Defne and with simple sailing, they conquered the day. Roy and Ariel are still leading the 470 Class with an 11-point difference. The Turkish team completes the podium. The batle for the Medal Race will take place with Kaito IKEDA and Ayaka ITO in 10th and Hedvig & Hugo LILJEGREN in 11th, separated only by two points. One race is scheduled at 13:00 and the Top 10 boats will advance in Sunday's Medal Race.

Weather and Racing Conditions

Strong north wind with an average of 17 knots was blowing all day helping the race committee complete the racing schedule. The picture for the next day is changing again with the sea breeze making its appearance once again.

Looking Ahead

The championship continues today with two races for the 420s and one for the 470s. Race Course A will start at 13:30 while Race Course B will have its first warning at 13:00. After these races the Top 10 470s from the Gold fleet will advance in Sunday's medal race.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed results as the 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships progress. For more information, visit the official event website and you can follow the event through class media.

Text Credits: International 420 Class Association

Photo Credits: International 420 Class Association / Looma Pictures

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports