Spectacular Finale on the Last Day of the Rodos Cup

The fifth and final day of the sailing week of the 27th Rodos Cup took place on July 26th, as scheduled, with the race running from Symi to Rhodes.

The race started with a strong west wind, which intensified as the boats approached Rhodes. From the beginning, the weather showed its intentions, posing challenges for the sailors and their crews. The sea was restless and the waves high, making the sailing even more demanding.

The sailing was downwind, allowing the boats to develop high speeds. The sailors took advantage of the conditions, showcasing their skills and their ability to handle their boats. The adrenaline was high and the competition fierce.

At the end of the race, with the further increase in wind intensity, many boats had to drop their spinnakers. These conditions tested the limits and endurance of all participants, making today's race one of the most exciting and demanding of the sailing week.

In the IMS 1 category, the boat ESTELLA came first, securing second place in the overall standings, while the boat JULIETTA won first place in the overall ranking.

There was a fierce battle for the top spot in the IMS 2 category, with the boat MARIA-ELECTRA winning the final race and the overall ranking, as the wrong choice made by the boat MOUSMOULO in the previous race cost it the first place.

First in the IRC Racing category was the boat OMANI, which managed to find itself in third place in the overall standings, just one point behind the boat CODE ZERO / VMG YELKEN. In the general classification, the boat COURIER DU COEUR was at the top.

In the IRC Cruising category, the boat KIA ORA came first, but this victory was not enough to pass to second place and above the boat IVANA, in the overall classification. With just 3 points difference from second place, the boat ENCHANTMENT OF SAKHALIN managed to come first in the overall ranking of its category.

Finally, the boat HANG LOOSE came first in the CRUISING category for the last race, with its two victories bringing it to the top of the overall standings.

Thus, the 27th Rodos Cup came to an end, having shared countless moments of joy and excitement with the participants.

Text Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Photo Credits: Rodos Cup 2024

Video Credits: Icarus Sports