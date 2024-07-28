Day 5 Shuffled the Results and it’s all for Grabs Today

The wind has again turned in the 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships. After a short postponement ashore, the sea breeze arrived around noon and fleets were sent for their scheduled races.

One race was planned for the 470 fleets and two for each 420 fleet. The first warning signal was given around 15:00 and all fleets completed their first race of the day. The sea breeze got stronger and turned more to the left while the second race was taking place and the race committee had to postpone racing again. After the wind stabilised all fleets started racing once again and finished all their scheduled regattas.

420 Class Standings (Open Category)

Iakovina KERKEZOU & Danae GIANNOULI (Greece) – 54 net points

Lisa VUCETTI & Vittorio BONIFACIO (Italy) – 54 net points

Marisa Alexandra VICENS SEGUÍ & Marina BORRAS UGARRIZA – 85 net points

420 Open Category Highlights: We had very exciting battles through all our championships but in this one, we have the battle of the best. The two top-performing crews of the year exceeded expectations once again, even with this being their third event in a row and are sitting on the same points before the last race of the championship. Kerkezou – Giannouli and Vucetti – Bonifacio have already secured their respective titles in the Women's and Male-Mixed categories but who will be the overall winner? It is a question that will be answered soon. Marisa Alexandra Vicens Segui and Marina Borras Ugarriza managed to climb back to third place after such great sailing.

420 Class Standings (U17 Category)

Joe Jones & Hennie Burlton (Great Britain) – 56 net points

Ionas Stamatios STROMATIAS & Konstantinos Odysseas PIGIS – 61 net points

Sokratis CHAMARIAS & Iason XYPAS (Greece) – 65 net points

420 U17 Category Highlights: It was a difficult day for the British duo who saw their points difference reduce from the crews that followed. Stromatias and Pigis with their last race managed to climb to second while Chamarias-Xypas are still third. Bicocchi & Giovanneli are still contenders for a medal, sitting only a few points behind the podium positions. The final race is scheduled at 13:20 and all medals are up for grabs in the Under 17 fleet.

470 Class Standings

Roy Levy & Ariel Gal (Israel) – 23 net points

Manon Pennaneac'h & Pierre Williot (France) – 34 net points

Efe TULÇALI & Defne DANIŞMEND – 35 net points

470 Class Highlights: The fight is still ON for the medals in the 470 category as well with the medal race coming up. It was a decisive race for the fleet and we had three crews for the golden ticket that would let them into the top 10. The Japanese crew of IKEDA-ITO were in 10th place, followed by the LILJEGREN crew. Also in the 12th, the Israeli team of Shemesh & Levkoviz were contenders. The race started and the Israelis finished in the top 10 with the other two crews fighting around last places. We had to wait for the finish line to have clear results and the Japanese managed to advance on with only one point difference. The Medal Race will take place today after the 420s finish their final gold races just in front of the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

Weather and Racing Conditions

The famous sea breeze appeared again at noon. It was a low wind start of the day but as we progressed wind got stronger. The chop wave was also in the picture with heavy crews struggling after two days of windy conditions.

Looking Ahead

Today is the final day of the 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships. One race is scheduled for the 420 fleets and it will be the decisive one for all categories. For the 470s the Medal Race is scheduled after 15:00, by the time 420s have finished. The prize-giving Ceremony will follow at 20:30 in the upper balcony of Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

Text Credits: International 420 Class Association

Photo Credits: International 420 Class Association / Looma Pictures

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports