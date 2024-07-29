Junior European Champions are Crowned in Thessaloniki

It has been a great week in Thessaloniki for our 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships. 12 races for the 420 fleets and all scheduled races for 470s were completed in six days. On the event's final day, it was all for grabs with the point differences being small and crews ready to perform. Only one race was left for the 420s and the Medal Race for the 470s. Experience and consistency eventually prevailed with the new Junior European Champions getting their awards in the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

420 Class Standings (Open Category)

-Lisa VUCETTI & Vittorio BONIFACIO (Italy)

-Iakovina KERKEZOU & Danae GIANNOULI (Greece)

-Richard SYKES & Violet MARTIN

420 Open Category Highlights

Two of the class' best crews had their own fight in this championship, and we had to wait until the last day of the event to see who would come on top. Whoever scored the best result on the last day would be the Overall 420 Open winner. Vucetti-Bonifacio scored 8th place while the Greeks Kerkezou-Giannouli couldn't manage to follow the Italians and set a 23rd place. Our new Overall Junior European 420 Champions scored their fourth podium of the year, with one of the best performances we have seen.

Bonifacio stated: “It has been a very difficult championship, but we managed to remain consistent and we are really happy to win.”

Vucetti stated: “It has been three championships in a row with only a few days to spare and we are really tired, but we are really happy that we won them all”.

Kerkezou-Giannouli sailed away with the 420 Women Junior European Champions title, the 9th International of their 420 career. Kerkezou described this as a very emotional moment since their common journey stops here and Giannouli added that it has been a wonderful ride and the next dream is an Olympic Participation.

In the Men's category, the French crews dominated, conquering all three podium positions. Simon Prot and Swan Berier Joyet won the title after a near miss in Slovenia, with the recent Vice Youth World Champions Colin Postel and Theo Henry in second and Flandorffer brothers in third.

420 Class Standings (U17 Category)

-Sokratis CHAMARIAS & Iason XYPAS (Greece)

-Ionas Stamatios STROMATIAS & Konstantinos Odysseas PIGIS (Greece)

-Giuseppe BICOCCHI & Gemma GIOVANNELLI (Italy)

420 U17 Category Highlights

The U17 fleet was full of medal contenders and the day didn't disappoint. Chamarias-Xypas had a clear start and managed to control the race, finishing second. They had to wait for their competitors to finish but as the race unfolded they were the ones smiling in the end. Stromatias and Pigis came second, securing the 1-2 Greek podium overall and Bicocchi-Giovannelli completed the podium.

470 Class Standings

-Roy Levy & Ariel Gal (Israel)

-Manon Pennaneac'h & Pierre Williot (France)

-Lomane VALADE & Julien BUNEL (France)

470 Class Highlights

The Medal Race was on schedule for the 470 fleet and all podium positions could change. The French team of Valade-Bulen started well and never looked back. A very good downwind and some solid decisions on the second upwind allowed them to sail away with victory. Their result in combination with the Turks' 8th place in the Medal Race brought the French into the top 3. On the other side of the pack, the battle for first place was ON, but the Israelian Team of Levy and Gal managed to secure the French and win themselves the Junior European Champions title.

The 2024 420 & 470 Junior European Championships are taking place from July 21st to July 28 in Thessaloniki, Greece.



Text Credits: International 420 Class Association

Photo Credits: International 420 Class Association / Nikos Pantis & Looma Pictures

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports