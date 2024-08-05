Paradise Mobile to power SailGP’s first-ever training camp in Bermuda

SailGP returns to Bermuda for its inaugural pre-season training camp with Rockwool Denmark, Germany, the United States and the newly-acquired Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team taking to the water.

BERMUDA – SailGP, the most exciting racing on water, has announced its return to the cool, blue waters of Bermuda for the league's first-ever pre-season training camp, powered by Paradise Mobile. Beginning August 25, the camp will see four international teams take part in three weeks' of intensive training on the Great Sound.

In the episode, In a significant first for SailGP, the global racing championship will provide teams with two separate pre-season training camps ahead of the 2024-2025 season launch in November – the first in Bermuda and a second in Dubai. Alongside Rockwool Denmark, Germany and the United States, the Bermuda training camp will also see the league's newest team – Brazil – get its first experience on SailGP's high-tech, F50 catamaran.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said: “As a continued sign of the league's growth and commitment to raising the caliber and level of competition across the fleet, we are excited to return to Bermuda this summer for the first of two training camps before the 2024-2025 season launch. Bermuda provides optimal racing conditions, and this additional training window will give select teams – including Brazil – vital experience of the F50.”

Thanks to its partnership with Paradise Mobile, Bermuda's newest, fastest network, SailGP will have a fully operational tech site on the island, powered by Paradise Mobile 5G's Advanced Network Solutions (ANS), which will also be used to provide real-time data transmission for teams. Paradise Mobile connectivity will also enable the league to monitor the performance of teams who will be testing and using some of the new features SailGP will rollout in the 2024-2025 Season – more to be revealed soon.

Paradise Mobile CEO, Sam Tabbara said: “Paradise Mobile is thrilled to be the title sponsor of Sail GP's training camp. As Bermuda's fastest, most advanced network, we are committed to empowering our community with cutting-edge connectivity solutions, enabling seamless communication and fostering technological advancements.”

“This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting local initiatives that bring global recognition to Bermuda, and we are proud to contribute to the success of the talented athletes and the vibrant maritime culture that defines our beautiful island. Together, we are charting a course towards a more connected and innovative future,” Tabbara continued.

SailGP has a long affiliation with Bermuda, including staging three events on the island since the league's inception in 2019. The most recent, the Apex Bermuda Sail Grand Prix in May, proved to be one of the league's most eventful across the season, with the U.S SailGP Team suffering a dramatic capsize in training and Los Gallos claiming the win in an action-packed three-boat final against SailGP heavyweights New Zealand and Australia.

SailGP's expanding partnership with Bermuda and Paradise Mobile marks a new chapter in the league's commitment to the island, which has included not only world-class events, but the delivery of Inspire, SailGP's award-winning community outreach and engagement arm, which has helped hundreds of local Bermudian youngsters take their first steps into sailing.

