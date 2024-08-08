Befoil F16 CARBON is F16 World Vice-Champion

From July 21 to 25, the Befoil Racing Team sailed the Befoil F16 CARBON at the F16 World Championship, winning the silver medal against more than 50 crews from around the world.

Emmanuel Le Chapelier and Eric Le Bouëdec, at the helm of the Befoil F16 CARBON, demonstrated their sailing abilities and determination throughout the competition. This remarkable performance on the challenging waters of Como Lake showcases the performance of the Befoil F16 CARBON, the archimedean version of the foiling Befoil 16 CARBON catamaran, highlighting the effectiveness of its innovative design at the highest level.

The Befoil 16 CARBON is a full-carbon hybrid catamaran, capable of sailing both as a foiler and in F16 mode by simply replacing the foils with classic daggerboards. High-performance, light-weight (135 kg in foiler configuration, 130 kg in F16) and versatile, it can be used for both competition and leisure. Designed and assembled in France, the Befoil 16 CARBON combines performance and accessibility, thanks to its great stability and versatility.

Foto: Laurent Bollondi/Renato Tebald