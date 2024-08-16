Exciting Competition Soars on Day Two of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024

Çeşme— The ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 is proving to be a thrilling spectacle, with the second day of competition on August 15th at Çeşme Marina keeping the enthusiasm high. Sailing teams faced more dynamic conditions on this day, with stronger winds than the previous day, making for a more exhilarating race experience. Teams needed to be well-prepared as they set out for the two races of the day—the Çeşme Buoy and Çeşme Geographical races—both fiercely competing for the Corendon Airlines Cup.

The improved wind conditions made the races more exciting and challenging, bringing out the best in the sailors. Corendon Airlines, one of the key sponsors of the event, is also participating in the regatta with their own team, CORENDON CHEESE. Skipper Mehmet Yilmaz expressed optimism ahead of the races, acknowledging the challenges of the previous day. ‘'We established this team seven years ago in the name of Corendon Airlines. We expect more wind than yesterday, because yesterday was awful for us, we waited a lot under the sun, but this is the nature of these activities.''

After a long day with a lot of racing action, the results of the races were the following: For the Çeşme Buoy and in the IRC A.0 category, the ARKAS BLUE MOON, of the skipper Bernand Arkas, was the winner with a big difference from the second GOZTEPE YELKEN AGANLAR 1925 of Hasan Derya Yenigun. In the following categories of the first race, LAGERTHA won in the IRC A.1, HIT X continued their success taking the first place again in the IRC A.2 and ESHQUILA won in the IRC A.3. JUMBO JET had also a very good performance and secured the first spot in the IRC A.4, BEYMETAL TEAM LR-TOK SAILING bounced back and won in the IRC A.5 and RAINBOW -FOLLOWERS TOPER bounced back and won in the IRC B.1. Finally, ELISHA won again in the SUPPORTS category. In the Çeşme Geographical race, ARKAS BLUE MOON also dominated in the IRC A.0, LAGERTHA and HIT X won the IRC A.1 and IRC A.2 respectively and CORENDON CHEESE won in the IRC A.3 category. JUMBO SET kept their focus and won in the IRC A.4 category. Last but not least, BEYMETAL TEAM LR-TOK SAILING and CALLISTA won the IRC A.5 and IRC B.1.

The regatta's momentum continues to build as the competition heats up, with sailors battling not only the elements but each other in a thrilling pursuit of the coveted trophy. With the Corendon Airlines Cup at stake, teams have everything to fight for, knowing that each race counts toward overall victory. For the battle of the overall victory of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024, the leaders are: ARKAS BLUE MOON (IRC A.0), LAGERTHA (IRC A.1), HT X (IRC A.2), ESHQUILA (IRC A.3), JUMBO SET (IRC A.4), BEYMETAL TEAM LR-TOK SAILING (IRC A.5), CALLISTA (IRC B.1) and ELISHA (SUPPORT).

The third day of the regatta, on August 16th, promises to be even more vibrant with the addition of J70 class yachts to the races. These sleek, fast boats are sure to add color and energy to the shores of Çeşme. Sailing fans are encouraged to catch all the action from Dilaila Beach, where the Corendon Airlines Festival will be in full swing. The festival offers activities for everyone, including the Arkas Çeşme Site Sports children's workshop, the Corendon Airlines aircraft workshop, a recycled musical instrument workshop sponsored by Arkas Line, and a special live performance by Fungi Istanbul. With so many activities planned, the festival is set to create a festive atmosphere that the entire family can enjoy.

The day will culminate in a double award ceremony to honor the winners of both the Corendon Airlines Cup and the J70 Cup. The regatta's overall champion will earn the right to hold the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta trophy for one year. In an added twist, if any yacht wins the title five years in a row, the cup will become their permanent possession. This possibility adds an extra layer of excitement to the competition, fueling the determination of every team to push their limits and claim victory.

With high-stakes racing, vibrant festivities, and an atmosphere of intense competition, the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event. Fans are urged to stay tuned as the excitement continues to unfold in the coming days.

Text Credits: ICARUS Sports

Photo Credits: Emre Tazegül

Video Credits:ICARUS Sports