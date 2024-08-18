Intense Racing Takes Center Stage at the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024

Çeşme— The ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 continues to deliver thrilling sailing action, vibrant shoreside celebrations, and unforgettable experiences for participants and spectators alike. As each day of the competition brings its own unique excitement, August 17 proved to be no exception with a packed schedule of two exhilarating races.

Under ideal weather conditions, with sunny skies and strong winds favoring the sailors' efforts, the competition reached new heights. The first race of the day took place on the Ilıca-Buoy course, followed by the second race that spanned from Ilıca to the bustling Çeşme Marina. With wind in their sails and determination in their hearts, the competing teams showcased their skills and sportsmanship, further raising the level of competition as the regatta nears its finale. The results in the first race are the following: in the IRC A.0 category, the ARKAS BLUE MOON took the first place. LAGERTHA , HIT X and ESHQUILA performed well for another day and won in the IRC A.1, IRC A.2 and IRC A.3 respectively.

ZAMAZINGO won JUMBO JET in IRC A.4 in a race where the winner was determined in seconds. Finally, BEYMETAL TEAM LR-TOK SAILING won in IRC A.5 and CALLISTA won once again in IRC B.1. In the second race of the day, which was more demanding for the yachts, ARKAS BLUE MOON kept the lead and won in the IRC A.0 category. LAGERTHA won in a tight battle with ARKAS BLUE MOON 2 in IRC A.1 and PASSION LOBSTER – SAILING TEAM managed to grab the victory from HIT X in IRC A.2 category. CORENDON CHEESE won in IRC A.3, ZAMAZINGO kept the momentum and won again in IRC A.4, OZAY SIALING TEAM PUPA won in IRC A.5, CALLISTA won in IRC B.1 and in the SUPPORT category, the winner was ELISA_(1)(3).

Mert Aras, the skipper of the GÖZTEPE AGANS 1925, expressed his thoughts about the race and the event: ‘'First of all I would like to thank everyone who is in the organization of such a lovely race, it's a very nice sea around here, the weather is perfect. So far, all the competitors are enjoying, so we also enjoying a lot and tomorrow that is the final day, it will be a good finish I hope.''

The previous day, August 16, was a particular highlight as the sleek J70 class yachts made a striking appearance along the shores of Çeşme. Their graceful yet competitive nature added color and energy to the coastal waters, drawing in sailing enthusiasts and onlookers. After an intense series of races, ARKAS BLUE MOON emerged victorious, securing the title of J70 class champion. Close on their heels were LAGERTHA, finishing in second place, and JUMBO JET, who claimed third.

The anticipation builds for the final day of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 on August 18, where a decisive race on the Çeşme buoy course will determine the overall winners of the 2024 competition. The regatta will conclude with a spectacular closing party at Yıldızburnu Taş İskele. Attendees will be treated to a special surprise: an unforgettable live performance by renowned artist Mirkelam, followed by the awarding of trophies to the overall category champions. The concert, beginning at 9:00 PM, will be free for all residents of Çeşme, promising a night of celebration and community.

IC Çeşme Marina General Manager Toker Gürer, echoed the excitement, stating, “As IC Çeşme Marina, we are delighted to host the opening cocktail of the Arkas Aegean Link Regatta, which brings together friendship and competition in the beautiful waters of the Aegean.”

In a symbolic moment, last year's winners, the Borusan Crazy Sigma team, handed over the trophy to EAYK Commodore Ramazan Karakundakoğlu on behalf of the race committee. The winning boat of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta holds the trophy for one year, with the goal of becoming its permanent owner by winning five consecutive races.

On the second racing day, teams will compete in two races—Çeşme Buoy and Çeşme Geographical—battling for the Corendon Airlines Cup, big sponsor of second day's race at ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024.

Text Credits: ICARUS Sports

Photo Credits: Emre Tazegül

Video Credits:ICARUS Sports