Thrilling Finale at ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024

Çeşme, Türkiye – The final day of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 kept the excitement alive as sailors and spectators alike witnessed a breathtaking finish to this year's prestigious event. With conditions matching those of the previous days, all eight classes entered the final race with everything to play for, ensuring a gripping showdown for the final standings.

The prevailing winds set the stage for a dramatic finish in the IRC A.0 category, where ARKAS BLUE MOON asserted its dominance, claiming victory on the last day and sweeping all races throughout the competition. The crew's skill and determination saw them secure the top spot in their category, showcasing their remarkable prowess on the water.

In the IRC A.1 category, the competition reached its peak as ARKAS BLUE MOON 1, under the leadership of skipper Iper Kirkavak, clinched the win in the final race. Despite their last-minute triumph, they finished second in the overall standings, just behind LAGERTHA, helmed by Peter Kochinev, who secured the top position for the event. MERSIN YELKEN AKADEMISI 2, with Oytun Calislar as skipper, completed the podium by finishing in third place overall.

The IRC A.2 category saw a thrilling battle between PASSION II – LOBSTER SAILING TEAM and HIT X. In a tightly contested final race, PASSION II – LOBSTER SAILING TEAM, skippered by Ersen Dinic, emerged victorious by the slimmest of margins. However, it was HIT X, skippered by Haktan Tas, who claimed the overall title, with MERSIN YELKEN AKADEMISI 1, under the guidance of Kaan Günal, finishing in third place overall.

In the IRC A.3 category, ESHQUILA, helmed by Baris Calik, capped off a stellar performance with a final race victory, cementing their place atop the standings. They were followed closely by CORENDON CHEESE (skipper Gunay Kaptan) and TOXIC (skipper Oguz Akif Sezer) in second and third places, respectively.

The IRC A.4 category saw a dominant performance by JUMBO JET and skipper Görkem Tüfekçioğlu, who sailed to victory in the final race and confirmed their lead in the overall standings. ZAMANZIGO, skippered by Celal Yılmaz Iscimenler, took second place overall, while DAWN (skipper Güven Iltır) secured the third position after Kırmızı 1 (skipper Murat Taner) won the final race but couldn't make it to the podium overall.

In the IRC A.5 category, BEYMETAL TEAM LR-TOK SAILING (skipper Onur Tok) claimed the top spot, with OZAY SAILING TEAM-PUPA (skipper Bartu Ozsoy) finishing second, and DALAN QUATTRO (skipper Mahmut Toprak) taking third place.

The competition in the IRC B.1 category concluded with CALLISTA, skippered by Herman Vanlierre, taking first place. RAINBOW FOLLOWERS-TOPPER (skipper Ufuk Çucu) followed closely in second place.

Finally, in the Support Category, ELISA, skippered by Erhan Abay, clinched the top spot, with NO NAME (skipper Denem Orhun) and MY FIRST (skipper Cüneyt Malkoç) rounding out the podium in second and third places, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the races, an award ceremony took place at the Çeşme Marina, where all participating crews received commemorative awards for their involvement in this prestigious event. The winners of each category were honored with trophies at the closing party held in Ilıca, where participants gathered to celebrate the success of the ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024.

This year's event, organized by Arkas, the Turkish Sailing Federation, EAYK, and IC Çeşme Marina, once again achieved significant success, promoting the growth of sailing in Türkiye and enhancing sailing activity in the vibrant community of Çeşme. With 32 boats and nearly 300 sailors participating, the regatta demonstrated a growing enthusiasm for the sport. Arkas Line was the main sponsor of the event, joined by co-sponsors Corendon Airlines, Cevher, and FAMM Urla, all of whom contributed to the flourishing of sailing in the region.

The ARKAS Aegean Link Regatta 2024 will undoubtedly be remembered for its competitive spirit and camaraderie. As the winners take home their trophies, they do so with the hope of returning next year to defend their titles and keep their thrones.

Text Credits: ICARUS Sports

Photo Credits: Emre Tazegül

Video Credits:ICARUS Sports