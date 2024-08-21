WingFoil Racing World Cup China: Marathon Race launches 113 riders into action

France's Bastien Escoffet recorded the highest speed – 33.0 knots – on day one of WingFoil Racing World Cup China. Taking place out of the tropical paradise of Pingtan Island, the Marathon Race saw 113 riders launch out of a high-speed rabbit start and on to a long-distance course with a variety of upwind, downwind and frenetic reaching legs in 20 knots of wind.

Kamil Manowiecki was one of the first out of the start and his choice to go early put the Polish rider on a good line to the first mark, as reigning World Champion Mathis Ghio explained. “I started somewhere out of the middle of the line,” said the Frenchman, “but Kamil's choice to go early out of the line put him in a good place as were getting close to mark one.”

Early win for Manowiecki

First blood to Manowiecki, and a close battle ensued with the double World Champion from France. “Kamil was really fast on his 6.5 wing,” said Ghio, “but I was happy with my choice to go with the 5.7. Kamil showed he has the skills to handle the 6.5 because it's not easy. It's a bit more draggy than the 5.7 and it's a big span so you have to be careful not to catch the tips in the water.”

At speeds in close to, or in excess of, 30 knots on the reaching legs, one small touch of a wingtip can lead to a big crash. So Ghio was happy with the higher manoeuvrability and ease of handling of a smaller wing. “With the 5.7 I can be really focused on my pace and I have a bit more time to look around at any plastic or things to avoid in the water.”

Ghio was surprised to see just how well matched he was against Manowiecki around the race track despite their different wing choices, but in the end the Frenchman came across the finish line a few seconds in front. Manowiecki crossed in second with Francesco Cappuzzo of Italy pleased to get third.

“I was closing on the front two but made some mistakes with my layline calls,” said Cappuzzo. “One time I tacked too soon and had to do two more tacks to get around the mark. And then the next time I went too far and sailed too many extra metres and there was not enough time on the downwind to close the gap on the leaders. But it was a good race and it was super busy on the course with 113 riders and a lot of traffic at some points.”

Insane Speeds

Nia Suardiaz was the leading woman on the race course and up there right amongst some of the top men in the fleet. “I started quite early out of the rabbit start and was pretty good, sitting just behind Ale [Tomasi], Luca [Franchi] and Alain [Feddit]. I was pushing more, pushing harder than I have before, trying to keep up with the boys and getting a bit closer to their speed, but they're going insane speeds. That was one of the most enjoyable long distance races I've done.”

For reigning World Champion Maddalena Spanu, she was happy to have got through the first race in good shape. “The strong wind is not my favourite conditions, I prefer the light winds,” smiled the Italian teenager who finished in second place in the women's division behind Suardiaz. “I crashed many times so I'm pleased that I got second place and I'm looking forward to the short-course racing tomorrow.”

With 113 entries from across the world and $60k of prize money, WingFoil Racing World Cup China is shaping up to be one of the most competitive events yet in this rapidly developing sport.

This circuit is being closely watched by the rest of the sailing world looking to gain insight into the latest technical and technique developments in an ever-developing sport.

With much discussion about the pros and cons of different racing formats seen at the recent Olympic Regatta in Marseille, the WingFoil Racing World Cup is drawing interest for its innovation and willingness to test new ideas. The ‘Golden Ticket', a way of keeping the competition open for anyone up to the final day of the regatta, has already gained recognition from the competitors as a fun but fair way of shaking up the racing.

Because of the speed of wingfoiling at this level – with riders capable of pushing in excess of 30 knots across the water, traditional umpiring from ribs is often impractical. So in Pingtan the medal series this Sunday will be refereed using drones in the air. This means no boats on the water and no sailor-initiated protests.

The results from today's Marathon Race are used to reseed the competitors into equally balanced smaller fleets for the short-course racing for the coming days. The 80 men are divided into four flights and the 33 women into two flights. It will be a different style of racing compared with today's long-distance workout, and an opportunity for the other riders to see if they can challenge the current leaders for the yellow bibs.

RESULTS MEN

Mathis Ghio FRA 0.5 pts Kamil Manowiecki POL 1.0 pt Francesco Cappuzzo ITA 1.5 pts

RESULTS WOMEN

Nia Suardiaz ESP 1 pt Maddalena Spanu ITA 2 pts Orane Ceris FRA 3 pts

Text Credits: Andy Rice

Photo Credits: IWSA media/ Robert Hajduk

Video Credits: IWSA Media